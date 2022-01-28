Morning Bag Skate: 1-28-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Arvid Soderblom’s bright future with Blackhawks coming quicker than expected (Sun-Times)

To many fans, Pat Foley’s last season hasn’t gone as expected (Sun-Times)

Powers: Kyle Davidson seems like the logical choice for permanent Blackhawks general manager (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 8, Red Wings 5 (SCH) (Winging it in Motown) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz provides update on GM search (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Musings on Madison, Episode 78: A way-too-early look at the trade deadline (SCH)

As trade speculation swirls, Calvin de Haan is happy with the Blackhawks but “open to anything” (The Athletic)

Blackhawks miss Pius Suter’s efficiency, consistency as he delivers for Red Wings (Sun-Times)

Analyzing expected Blackhawks storylines for second half of 2021-22 (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Avalanche 2, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Mile High Hockey) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

What I’m hearing about the Blackhawks: “Anyone can be had” (The Athletic)

Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a hand injury (Tribune)

Analyzing Blackhawks’ team statistics from first half of season (Sun-Times)

Dylan Strome’s plan to improve on faceoffs has worked to perfection (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Wild 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Hockey Wilderness) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks notebook: Riley Stillman’s injury opens up another opportunity for Caleb Jones (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Wild 5, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Hockey Wilderness) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Oilers 3, Predators 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Blues 5, Flames 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Canucks 5, Jets 1 (NHL)

Sources: MacKinnon diagnosed with broken nose (ESPN)

The Blues have a goaltending tandem, not a controversy (St. Louis Game Time)

Jonas Brodin medically cleared; aiming to play Friday (Hockey Wilderness)

REACTION: Avalanche will need another netminder (Mile High Hockey)

Parayko, Schenn and Tarasenko are returning (St. Louis Game Time)

Wild teammates praise Boldy’s first few NHL performances (Hockey Wilderness)

How long are attendance cancellations tenable? (Arctic Ice Hockey)

NHL

RECAP: Ducks 5, Canadiens 4 (NHL)

RECAP: Hurricanes 3, Senators 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Lightning 3, Devils 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Panthers 4, Golden Knights 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Kings 3, Islanders 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Kraken 2, Penguins 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Blue Jackets 5, Rangers 3 (NHL)

Evander Kane agrees to one-year deal with Oilers (NHL)

Allvin hired as Canucks general manager (NHL)

Dell suspended 3 games for interference (NHL)

Carter agrees to 2-year deal with Penguins (NHL)

Flyers GM has “blank check” to fix team (NHL)

Dell’s “dangerous” check injuries Sens F Batherson (ESPN)

Yandle plays in record 965th straight (NHL)

Power could play for Sabres this season (NHL)

Canucks hire NHL’s 2nd woman assistant GM (NHL)

NHL community vows to combat racism (NHL)

Gillies, 4-time Islanders Cup winner, dies (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

A look back at the first NWHL All-Star Weekend in Buffalo (The Ice Garden)

Subban condemns “distasteful” ECHL incident (NHL) (ESPN)

Breakout USA Hockey star Abby Roque hopes to inspire other Indigenous players (ESPN)

The future is bright for the PHF in Montreal (The Ice Garden)

PHF to increase salary cap, expand next season (The Ice Garden)