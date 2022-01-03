Morning Bag Skate: 1-3-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Flames 5, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Matchsticks & Gasoline) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Predators 6, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (On the Forecheck) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Power play “frustrated” by lack of payoff (Sun-Times)

8 resolutions for the Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back (Tribune)

Blackhawks Bits: Kevin Lankinen added to COVID-19 protocol (SCH)

Dominik Kubalik enters crucial second part of Blackhawks’ season rejuvenated by family time (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks refreshing penalty kill after poor December results (Sun-Times)

Ranking the Blackhawks’ 20 best goals of the 2021 calendar year (The Athletic)

Kirby Dach pressuring himself to finally live up to his potential (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Bits: Tyler Johnson on ice for first time since surgery (SCH)

Blackhawks prospect Landon Slaggert taking ties to family and Indiana to the world stage with Team USA (The Athletic)

Kirby Dach, a year removed from wrist surgery, is struggling to score and win faceoffs for the Blackhawks. But the former No. 3 pick says “there’s a lot left on the table” to raise his game.” (Tribune)

Blackhawks final game of 2021 postponed (SCH)

Blackhawks Bits: Fleury added to COVID protocol; de Haan removed (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Avalanche 4, Ducks 2 (Mile High Hockey)

RECAP: Jets 5, Golden Knights 4 (NHL)

WINTER CLASSIC RECAPS: Blues 6, Wild 4 (Hockey Wilderness) (St. Louis Game Time)

Blues place James Neal on waivers (St. Louis Game Time)

Wild sign coach Dean Evason to contract extension (Hockey Wilderness)

Jonas Brodin enters COVID protocol (Hockey Wilderness)

With 8 players in COVID protocol, NHL delays return to ice for Stars (Defending Big D)

The NHL needs to hold strong on COVID protocols (Arctic Ice Hockey)

Blues place four players on COVID-19 protocol list (St. Louis Game Time)

Who can take Eriksson Ek’s spot on the roster? (Hockey Wilderness)

Paul Maurice resigned and that is not a mark against him (Arctic Ice Hockey)

NHL

RECAP: Rangers 4, Lightning 0 (NHL)

RECAP: Bruins 5, Red Wings 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Penguins 8, Sharks 5 (NHL)

RECAP: Devils 4, Capitals 3 (NHL)

Bennett of Panthers suspended three games (NHL)

Lacquette is 1st Indigenous woman scout in NHL (ESPN)

Pacioretty out indefinitely after surgery (NHL)

NHL, NHLPA modify COVID-19 protocol (NHL)

NHL postpones Red Wings-Islanders, 9 others (NHL)

US forfeits WJC game after COVID issues (NHL)

NHL eyeing new CDC guidance as it prepares to resume after a 6-day break (Tribune)

Tanev out for season for Karken with ACL injury (NHL)

NHL postpones 3 more games, total up to 70 (NHL)

Penguins’ Malkin, Rust take full contact (NHL)

Panthers’ Barkov expected back Wednesday (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

How Kraken fan Nadia Popvici, 22 words and a lifetime of motivation saved a Canucks trainer’s life (The Athletic)

U SPORTS winter surrounded by uncertainty (The Ice Garden)

IIHF cancels rest of World Juniors (ESPN)

OHL to reinstate Canadiens top pick Mallioux (ESPN)

The hockey world reacts to the cancellation of U18 Worlds (The Ice Garden)

Jared Keeso’s road to “Letterkenny”: How an ex-junior hockey “grinder” became a streaming star (The Athletic)

Travel to a land where it’s always 2004 and meet the people who refuse to let EA Sports NHL ‘04 die (The Athletic)

Canada closing its border to unvaccinated professional, amateur athletes on Jan. 15 (TSN)