Morning Bag Skate: 1-31-22

BLACKHAWKS

Sam Lafferty’s speed, energy making immediate impact with Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: Maddening as he can be, hanging on to Dylan Strome is better for the Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Jeremy Colliton takes over Canada’s men’s hockey team for the Olympics (Tribune)

Kirby Dach deletes his social media accounts — and outside expectations: “I want to ... develop into a player that can be here for a long time” (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Avalanche 6, Blackhawks 4 (SCH) (Mile High Hockey) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Arvid Soderblom’s bright future with Blackhawks coming quicker than expected (Sun-Times)

To many fans, Pat Foley’s last season hasn’t gone as expected (Sun-Times)

Powers: Kyle Davidson seems like the logical choice for permanent Blackhawks general manager (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 8, Red Wings 5 (SCH) (Winging it in Motown) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz provides update on GM search (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Musings on Madison, Episode 78: A way-too-early look at the trade deadline (SCH)

As trade speculation swirls, Calvin de Haan is happy with the Blackhawks but “open to anything” (The Athletic)

Blackhawks miss Pius Suter’s efficiency, consistency as he delivers for Red Wings (Sun-Times)

Analyzing expected Blackhawks storylines for second half of 2021-22 (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Avalanche 2, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Mile High Hockey) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Stars 6, Bruins 1 (Defending Big D)

RECAP: Wild 4, Islanders 3 (Hockey Wilderness)

RECAP: Avalanche 4, Sabres 1 (Mile High Hockey)

MacKinnon expected to miss one week after Taylor Hall hit (Mile High Hockey)

The Blues have a goaltending tandem, not a controversy (St. Louis Game Time)

Jonas Brodin medically cleared; aiming to play Friday (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Rangers 3, Kraken 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Kings 4, Penguins 3 (NHL)

RECAP: Hurricanes 2, Sharks 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Blue Jackets 6, Canadiens 3 (NHL)

Price hopes to return to Canadiens (NHL)

Josi, Kuznetsov added to All-Star roster (NHL)

McNabb signs 3-year deal with Vegas (NHL)

Evander Kane agrees to one-year deal with Oilers (NHL)

Allvin hired as Canucks general manager (NHL)

Dell suspended 3 games for interference (NHL)

Carter agrees to 2-year deal with Penguins (NHL)

Flyers GM has “blank check” to fix team (NHL)

Dell’s “dangerous” check injuries Sens F Batherson (ESPN)

Yandle plays in record 965th straight (NHL)

Power could play for Sabres this season (NHL)

Canucks hire NHL’s 2nd woman assistant GM (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

A look back at the first NWHL All-Star Weekend in Buffalo (The Ice Garden)

Subban condemns “distasteful” ECHL incident (NHL) (ESPN)

Breakout USA Hockey star Abby Roque hopes to inspire other Indigenous players (ESPN)

The future is bright for the PHF in Montreal (The Ice Garden)

PHF to increase salary cap, expand next season (The Ice Garden)