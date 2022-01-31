No One In The History Of Torture ... : Canucks 3, Blackhawks 1

In what was one of the most lackluster games of the season, the Blackhawks practically rolled over and played dead in their 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night at the United Center.

As is pretty typical in a Blackhawks game, they were down by the end of the first period, this time courtesy of an Alex Chiasson goal that put the Canucks up 1-0 at 12:21 of the first. The Blackhawks failed to clear the puck when Jake McCabe’s errant pass was picked off by Justin Dowling, who slid it quick to an open Alex Chiasson.

Alex Chiasson cranks home the nice setup from Justin Dowling to open the scoring for the Canucks!#Canucks pic.twitter.com/D4ZpU1n8cm — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) February 1, 2022

The Canucks had a shot attempt advantage of 21-5 during 5-on-5 play in the first period. Luckily for the Blackhawks, though, the Canucks are pretty offensively inept and only ahead by one to start the second period. When the best Blackhawks chance was Sam Lafferty missing an open net, you know it wasn’t a good period for the Blackhawks.

Moving on to the second period: the Blackhawks did have the puck more, but it was still a lukewarm performance at best and that possession only happened after the Canucks went up 2-0 less than five minutes in. This time it was Brock Boeser who tipped in a Quinn Hughes shot from the half-wall for the goal.

Brock Boeser redirects home the Hughes shot-pass from the side boards to double the Vancouver lead!#Canucks pic.twitter.com/JNVHSSqfTE — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) February 1, 2022

The Blackhawks got lucky in the third period: Jaroslav Halák let in an obstructed long shot from Connor Murphy to make it 2-1 with 6:55 left in the game. Halák didn’t appear prepared for the shot, but who can blame him when he saw so few.

Connor Murphy's one-timer from the side boards sneaks home to bring Chicago within one!#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/J8dHn0w1O4 — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) February 1, 2022

Despite finally scoring, the Blackhawks closed out the game on a whimper: a penalty zapped any potential momentum and they only mustered one more shot on goal.

Luke Schenn then scored an empty netter in the waning seconds of the game to seal the Blackhawks’ 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Notes

I’m going to put as much effort into my notes tonight as the Blackhawks did in the game: not a fucking lot. I’m just going to leave this tweet here:

The #Canucks are outshooting a Blackhawks team that was all in on this season to the point of trading a 2021 lottery pick and a conditional 2022 first rounder that could convert to 2023 unprotected 21-10 through 28 minutes. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) February 1, 2022

And then give this meh summary: After a handful games of at least feeling competitive (for the most part), tonight the Blackhawks let a mediocre puck possession team roll over them. They sucked, it was terrible, and I’m glad it’s over. The end.

Game Charts

Three stars

Brock Boeser (VAN) — 1 goal Alex Chiasson (VAN) — 1 goal Quinn Hughes (VAN) — 1 assist, 26:52 ATOI

What’s next

The Blackhawks host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at the United Center for their final game before the NHL All-Star break .