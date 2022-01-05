 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Blackhawks Bits: Nicolas Beaudin recalled, Kurtis Gabriel re-assigned to Icehogs

The Blackhawks made a slew of roster moves heading into Wednesday’s practice.

By Mil Savich
/ new
Florida Panthers v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Following Tuesday night’s overtime loss to the Avalanche, the Blackhawks hit the ice for a midweek practice while making a few roster changes.

It was announced that the Blackhawks have recalled defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from Rockford. The 22-year-old, who has only played in one NHL game this season, has tallied 6 points in 22 games with the Icehogs.

In conjunction with this move, Brett Connolly has been assigned to the taxi squad, while Kurtis Gabriel and Alec Regula have been re-assigned to Rockford.

Coach Derek King stated that he wants Gabriel to be getting ice time, thus the move to Rockford. It should be noted that Gabriel’s recent waiver clearing in Toronto has not expired and thus, he does not have to clear a second time for this move to be made.

Kevin Lankinen, who is in COVID protocols, could possibly join the team as they travel to Arizona later on Wednesday, as long as he tests negative for COVID-19.

Between injuries, suspensions and COVID-19, the Blackhawks have had to rotate players in and out of the lineup frequently. It seems as if they intend to use their taxi squad to pencil players into the lineup when needed.

Veterans Jonathan Toews and Marc-Andre Fleury were both given maintenance days and did not practice on Wednesday. This is standard procedure and there are no major injuries of note for either player.

In other news, following Wednesday’s practice, the Blackhawks made a trade with the Penguins, swapping Alex Nylander for Sam Lafferty.

The Blackhawks will head to Arizona to take on the Coyotes for an 8 p.m. puck drop on Thursday evening.

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...