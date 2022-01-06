Musings on Madison, Episode 75 - New Year, New Blackhawks?

Welcome to Episode 75 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. In this episode, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy kickoff 2022 by recapping the Hawks ongoing losing streak, assessing Kirby Dach’s play and discussing recent roster moves made by the Hawks. The Crew also gives some food thoughts, per usual.

