 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Musings on Madison, Episode 75 - New Year, New Blackhawks?

The crew discusses the Hawks recent losing streek, roster moves and the development of Kirby Dach. Plus some food talk, per usual.

By Mil Savich, Dave Melton, L_B_R, and JeHossa's Witness
/ new
Nashville Predators v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Welcome to Episode 75 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. In this episode, Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy kickoff 2022 by recapping the Hawks ongoing losing streak, assessing Kirby Dach’s play and discussing recent roster moves made by the Hawks. The Crew also gives some food thoughts, per usual.

Thank you for tuning in this week! Don’t forget to subscribe, rate us and follow us on Twitter!

Where to find our shows

Megaphone

Podbean

iTunes

On Android devices, search “Second City Hockey” into Google Podcasts and find all our shows there.

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...