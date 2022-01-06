Morning Bag Skate: 1-6-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Jan. 18 game against Edmonton is postponed because of attendance restrictions in Canada (Tribune)

Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to Penguins for Sam Lafferty (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks Bits: Nicolas Beaudin recalled, Kurtis Gabriel re-assigned to IceHogs (SCH)

Caleb Jones, Connor Murphy reportedly have cars stolen at restaurant (Bleacher Report)

Blackhawks midseason prospect rankings: Shallow forward pool needs addressing (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Mile High Hockey) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Powers: Could Eddie Olczyk be the right hire for Blackhawks president of hockey ops? (The Athletic)

The Blackhawks’ plan for replacing Pat Foley has not been a good one (SCH)

Henrik Borgstrom’s best fit with Blackhawks starting to come into focus (Sun-Times)

Jake McCabe moving his feet, improving as Blackhawks’ season progresses (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Flames 5, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Matchsticks & Gasoline) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Predators 6, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (On the Forecheck) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Power play “frustrated” by lack of payoff (Sun-Times)

8 resolutions for the Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back (Tribune)

Blackhawks Bits: Kevin Lankinen added to COVID-19 protocol (SCH)

Dominik Kubalik enters crucial second part of Blackhawks’ season rejuvenated by family time (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks refreshing penalty kill after poor December results (Sun-Times)

Ranking the Blackhawks’ 20 best goals of the 2021 calendar year (The Athletic)

Kirby Dach pressuring himself to finally live up to his potential (Sun-Times)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Penguins 5, Blues 3 (NHL)

Wilderness Walk: Rask clears, Hammond recalled, Jones here, Bjugstad out (Hockey Wilderness)

Stars have 10 players removed from protocol (NHL)

Boldy, Rossi potentially making NHL debuts Thursday (Hockey Wilderness)

Blues activate Brayden Schenn from IR, make roster moves (St. Louis Game Time)

WINTER CLASSIC RECAPS: Blues 6, Wild 4 (Hockey Wilderness) (St. Louis Game Time)

Blues place James Neal on waivers (St. Louis Game Time)

Wild sign coach Dean Evason to contract extension (Hockey Wilderness)

Jonas Brodin enters COVID protocol (Hockey Wilderness)

With 8 players in COVID protocol, NHL delays return to ice for Stars (Defending Big D)

The NHL needs to hold strong on COVID protocols (Arctic Ice Hockey)

Blues place four players on COVID-19 protocol list (St. Louis Game Time)

NHL

RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 2 (NHL)

Oilers “not quitting on anyone, on our coach” (NHL)

2 games postponed, NYI games rescheduled (NHL)

Hamilton out for Devils with broken jaw (NHL)

Bennett of Panthers suspended three games (NHL)

Lacquette is 1st Indigenous woman scout in NHL (ESPN)

Pacioretty out indefinitely after surgery (NHL)

NHL, NHLPA modify COVID-19 protocol (NHL)

US forfeits WJC game after COVID issues (NHL)

NHL eyeing new CDC guidance as it prepares to resume after a 6-day break (Tribune)

Tanev out for season for Kraken with ACL injury (NHL)

Penguins’ Malkin, Rust take full contact (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

What Alex Sinatra can do for the PHF players’ association (ESPN)

Watch: Chicago Steel’s Adam Fantilli scores “Michigan” goal (On Tap Sports Net)

How Kraken fan Nadia Popvici, 22 words and a lifetime of motivation saved a Canucks trainer’s life (The Athletic)

U SPORTS winter surrounded by uncertainty (The Ice Garden)

IIHF cancels rest of World Juniors (ESPN)

OHL to reinstate Canadiens top pick Mallioux (ESPN)

The hockey world reacts to the cancellation of U18 Worlds (The Ice Garden)

Jared Keeso’s road to “Letterkenny”: How an ex-junior hockey “grinder” became a streaming star (The Athletic)

Travel to a land where it’s always 2004 and meet the people who refuse to let EA Sports NHL ‘04 die (The Athletic)

Canada closing its border to unvaccinated professional, amateur athletes on Jan. 15 (TSN)