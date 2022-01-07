Morning Bag Skate: 1-7-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Coyotes 6, Blackhawks 4 (SCH) (Tribune)

Blackhawks 3 more players in COVID-19 protocols, including Brandon Hagel and newcomer Sam Lafferty (Tribune)

Coyotes matchups no longer notable for Dylan Strome (Sun-Times)

Musings on Madison, Episode 75 — New year, new Blackhawks (SCH)

Jan. 18 game against Edmonton is postponed because of attendance restrictions in Canada (Tribune)

Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to Penguins for Sam Lafferty (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks Bits: Nicolas Beaudin recalled, Kurtis Gabriel re-assigned to IceHogs (SCH)

Caleb Jones, Connor Murphy reportedly have cars stolen at restaurant (Bleacher Report)

Blackhawks midseason prospect rankings: Shallow forward pool needs addressing (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Mile High Hockey) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

Powers: Could Eddie Olczyk be the right hire for Blackhawks president of hockey ops? (The Athletic)

The Blackhawks’ plan for replacing Pat Foley has not been a good one (SCH)

Henrik Borgstrom’s best fit with Blackhawks starting to come into focus (Sun-Times)

Jake McCabe moving his feet, improving as Blackhawks’ season progresses (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Flames 5, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Matchsticks & Gasoline) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Predators 6, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (On the Forecheck) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

CENTRAL DIVISION

RECAP: Stars 6, Panthers 5 (Defending Big D)

RECAP: Avalanche 7, Jets 1 (Mile High Hockey)

RECAP: Wild 3, Bruins 2 (Hockey Wilderness)

Kirill Kaprizov leaves game vs. Bruins with injury (Hockey Wilderness)

Tarasenko, Perunovich, Walman placed in COVID-19 protocol (St. Louis Game Time)

Wilderness Walk: Rask clears, Hammond recalled, Jones here, Bjugstad out (Hockey Wilderness)

Stars have 10 players removed from protocol (NHL)

Boldy, Rossi potentially making NHL debuts Thursday (Hockey Wilderness)

Blues activate Brayden Schenn from IR, make roster moves (St. Louis Game Time)

WINTER CLASSIC RECAPS: Blues 6, Wild 4 (Hockey Wilderness) (St. Louis Game Time)

Blues place James Neal on waivers (St. Louis Game Time)

Wild sign coach Dean Evason to contract extension (Hockey Wilderness)

Jonas Brodin enters COVID protocol (Hockey Wilderness)

NHL

RECAP: Sharks 3, Sabres 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Lightning 4, Flames 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Devils 3, Blue Jackets 1 (NHL)

RECAP: Penguins 6, Flyers 2 (NHL)

RECAP: Golden Knights 5, Rangers 1 (NHL)

The NHL’s building battle: How pricey practice pads and locker rooms are reshaping the fight for free agents (The Athletic)

Rask return for Bruins’ AHL team postponed (NHL)

Schwartz out 4-6 weeks, will have surgery (NHL)

Oilers “not quitting on anyone, on our coach” (NHL)

2 games postponed, NYI games rescheduled (NHL)

Hamilton out for Devils with broken jaw (NHL)

Bennett of Panthers suspended three games (NHL)

Lacquette is 1st Indigenous woman scout in NHL (ESPN)

Pacioretty out indefinitely after surgery (NHL)

NHL, NHLPA modify COVID-19 protocol (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

What Alex Sinatra can do for the PHF players’ association (ESPN)

Watch: Chicago Steel’s Adam Fantilli scores “Michigan” goal (On Tap Sports Net)

How Kraken fan Nadia Popvici, 22 words and a lifetime of motivation saved a Canucks trainer’s life (The Athletic)

U SPORTS winter surrounded by uncertainty (The Ice Garden)

IIHF cancels rest of World Juniors (ESPN)

OHL to reinstate Canadiens top pick Mallioux (ESPN)

The hockey world reacts to the cancellation of U18 Worlds (The Ice Garden)

Jared Keeso’s road to “Letterkenny”: How an ex-junior hockey “grinder” became a streaming star (The Athletic)

Travel to a land where it’s always 2004 and meet the people who refuse to let EA Sports NHL ‘04 die (The Athletic)

Canada closing its border to unvaccinated professional, amateur athletes on Jan. 15 (TSN)