Tonight, Tonight: Blackhawks vs. Red Wings preseason preview

The Chicago Blackhawks preseason slate continues with a weekend back-to-back, starting with Saturday’s home game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Chicago beat Detroit 4-2 on Wednesday night, thanks to a roster largely comprised of its younger talent. It’s a bit more veteran-heavy for this game, with the lineup including Jonathan Toews, Tyler Johnson and Taylor Raddysh on the projected top line. Other veterans like Patrick Kane and Seth Jones are not in the projected lineup, which means they’ll likely be on the ice for Sunday’s game in Milwaukee against the Minnesota Wild.

Expect the guys not playing tonight to go to Milwaukee tomorrow. So Kane and Seth Jones will likely be there but not Toews. https://t.co/6r5Hq4hnAa — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) October 1, 2022

The most interesting line out of that group would seem to be the second line that features 2020 first-round pick Lukas Reichel skating with fellow prospect Phillipp Kurashev. The projected blue line comes with our first look at veteran Jack Johnson in a Blackhawks sweater and also a chance to see 2021 first-round pick Nolan Allan in live action.

Detroit’s lineup is heavy on old friends, with Dominik Kubalik, Olli Maatta and Jordan Oesterle all expected to play.

It’s another step in the march towards the regular season.

Let’s go Hawks.

Tale of the tape (statistics from last season)

Blackhawks — Statistic — Red Wings

45.98% (30th) — Corsi For — 46.13% (28th)

45.48% (30th) — Expected goals for — 46.30 (27th)

2.60 (29th) — Goals per game — 2.77 (25th)

3.52 (26th) — Goals against per game — 3.78 (31st)

49.6% (16th) — Faceoffs — 49.4% (18th)

19.2% (21st) — Power play — 16.3% (26th)

76.2% (24th) — Penalty kill — 73.8% (32nd)

Projected lineups (subject to change)

Blackhawks

T. Johnson — Toews — Raddysh

Kurashev — Reichel — Sikura

Khaira — R. Johnson — Entwistle

Katchouk — Slavin — Seney

J. Johnson — Regula

Phillips — Allan

del Mastro — Beaudin

Stalock

Wells

Red Wings

How to watch, listen

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: United Center, Chicago

TV: NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, NHL Network

Radio: WGN 720 (in the Chicagoland area)

Live stream: Sling TV