Morning Bag Skate: 10-10-22

BLACKHAWKS

SCH’s 2022-23 season preview: Central Division (SCH)

Blackhawks utilizing Mrazek, Stalock as active puck-handling goaltenders (Sun-Times)

How the top 11 Blackhawks prospects faired at training camp, from Nolan Allan to Samuel Savoie (Tribune)

RECAPS: Blues 6, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Stillman trade shows how Blackhawks can keep accumulating picks without big assets (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks acquire Jason Dickinson, second-round pick from Vancouver for Riley Stillman (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Wild 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Bleacher Nation)

Alex Vlasic a bigger man after 4,000-calorie summer diet (Sun-Times)

(Editor’s note: Same, Alex. Same.)

Ex-NHLer Johnny Oduya finding purpose back home in Stockholm (The Athletic)

SCH’s 2022-23 season preview: Pacific Division (SCH)

Analyzing Blackhawks’ new defensive, offensive systems under Luke Richardson (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks assign Lukas Reichel to Rockford (SCH) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (CHGO) (Bleacher Nation)

Musings on Madison, Episode 97 — Recapping Blackhawks preseason hockey (SCH)

SCH’s 2022-23 season preview: Atlantic Division (SCH)

Toews, Kane are reunited on same line: “We’ll be like a grumpy old couple” (Tribune)

How long will the Blackhawks’ rebuild take? Some best-case scenarios (SCH)

NHL

Lightning suspend Cole pending investigation (ESPN)

Flames sign coach Sutter to multi-year extension (ESPN)

Lapsed fan’s guide to 2022-23 NHL season: Trades, signings, hirings and more you missed this offseason (ESPN)

Aston-Reese signs 1-year deal with Toronto (NHL)

Vesey agrees to 1-year deal with Rangers (NHL)

Okposo named captain of Sabres (NHL)

Islanders’ Romanov fined for charging (NHL)

Oilers acquire F Kostin from Blues (TSN)

Stars sign Robertson to 4-year, $31 million deal (ESPN)

Jagr discusses future prior to Global Series (NHL)

Tavares not ruled out of season opener (NHL)

Shane Wright likely spending season with Kraken (The Athletic)

Canadiens sign Mailloux to 3-year contract (The Athletic)

Barzal agrees to 8-year deal with Islanders (NHL)

Boeser resumes skating for Canucks (NHL)

Blues’ Perunovich out 6 months for shoulder injury (The Athletic)

Talbot out 5-7 weeks for Senators (NHL)

NHL to debut virtual ads on arena rink boards (ESPN)

Hall likely to miss start of Bruins season (NHL)

Allen signs 2-year contract with Canadiens (NHL)

Calvin de Haan signs one-year deal with Hurricanes (NHL)

Kraken introduce team’s first-ever mascot (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

Interim Hockey Canada chair Andrea Skinner tenders resignation (Sportsnet)

Canadian Tire ends hockey Canada partnership (The Athletic)

Hockey Nova Scotia to withhold registration fees from Hockey Canada (Sportsnet)

Hockey Canada scandal has “affected” business operations at TSN, executive says (The Athletic)

Corporate partners discuss permanently ending relationship with Hockey Canada (TSN)