Report: Blackhawks claim Jarred Tinordi off waivers

The Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly added another veteran defenseman.

According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, the Blackhawks claimed blue-liner Jarred Tinordi off of waivers from the New York Rangers.

Chicago claims Jarred Tinordi off waivers from N.Y. Rangers. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 10, 2022

Tinordi, 30, entered the NHL as a first-round pick (22nd overall) of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2010 NHL Draft. He made his debut during the 2012-13 season but has lived a largely nomadic life. In seven seasons, he’s played 109 NHL games with five teams. His most recent stop was with the New York Rangers, where he signed on July 28, 2021 and played seven games during the 2021-22 season, scoring a goal for his lone point of the season while averaging 12:51 of ice time.

Tinordi is in the final year of the 2-year, $1.8 million contract ($900,000 AAV) that he signed with the Rangers. Since the Blackhawks traded away Riley Stillman on Friday, there was an extra spot on the Chicago blue line, as Ben Pope of the Sun-Times pointed out on Twitter.

Blackhawks have claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the Rangers.



He’s a veteran to replace the D depth lost in the Stillman trade. 30 years old. He’s 6’6”, 229 pounds. Played 7 NHL games and 32 AHL games season. 109 career NHL appearances. https://t.co/EQkQRBYuyq — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) October 10, 2022

With Jake McCabe, Connor Murphy and Caleb Jones all experiencing varying levels of injury issues during the preseason, the addition of Tinordi provides another body to eat up ice time during the season and also leaves the option open to send youngsters Alex Vlasic and/or Alec Regula down to the AHL to allow them to continue developing there.

Just don’t expect much from Tinordi on the ice, because there’s likely a reason why this former first-round pick has played on five teams in seven NHL seasons.

Also, since his name didn’t appear on the list of other waiver claims, it appears that Buddy Robinson has cleared waivers after being placed there on Sunday. That means he’ll be starting this season in the AHL.