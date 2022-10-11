Musings on Madison, Episode 98 — 2022-23 Season Preview

Welcome to Episode 98 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, the usual group of Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy have assembled to preview the Blackhawks’ 2022-23 season that gets started this week, discuss the interesting storylines to watch from around the league and dive into a discussion on the proper drink to compliment a pizza.

Thank you for tuning in this week! Don’t forget to subscribe, rate us and follow us on Twitter!

Where to find our shows

Megaphone

Podbean

iTunes

On Android devices, search “Second City Hockey” into Google Podcasts and find all our shows there.