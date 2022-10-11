Morning Bag Skate: 10-11-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks claim Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Rangers (SCH)

Blackhawks 2022-23 season preview: Goaltending (SCH)

Scouting the Blackhawks’ biggest threats for landing the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 (SCH)

Alec Regula earns roster spot, thanks to offensive instincts in defenseman’s body (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: Blackhawks defiant on the entire hockey world telling them they’ll stink (The Athletic)

3 things we learned from Blackhawks’ practice, including newcomer who “has a mean streak to him” (Tribune)

SCH’s 2022-23 season preview: Central Division (SCH)

Blackhawks utilizing Mrazek, Stalock as active puck-handling goaltenders (Sun-Times)

How the top 11 Blackhawks prospects faired at training camp, from Nolan Allan to Samuel Savoie (Tribune)

RECAPS: Blues 6, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Stillman trade shows how Blackhawks can keep accumulating picks without big assets (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks acquire Jason Dickinson, second-round pick from Vancouver for Riley Stillman (SCH) (Tribune) (Sun-Times) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Wild 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Bleacher Nation)

Alex Vlasic a bigger man after 4,000-calorie summer diet (Sun-Times)

(Editor’s note: Same, Alex. Same.)

Ex-NHLer Johnny Oduya finding purpose back home in Stockholm (The Athletic)

SCH’s 2022-23 season preview: Pacific Division (SCH)

Analyzing Blackhawks’ new defensive, offensive systems under Luke Richardson (Sun-Times)

NHL

NHL preview: Rankings from 1 to 32 and what to know about every team (ESPN)

NHL 2022-23 season predictions: Stanley Cup winner, dark horse, biggest disappointment and full playoff fields (The Athletic)

Slafkovsky to start season with Canadiens (NHL)

Murray starts Wednesday for Toronto (NHL)

Brassard gets 1-year contract with Senators (NHL)

Hague signs three-year contract with Vegas (NHL)

Lightning suspend Cole pending investigation (ESPN)

Flames sign coach Sutter to multi-year extension (ESPN)

Lapsed fan’s guide to 2022-23 NHL season: Trades, signings, hirings and more you missed this offseason (ESPN)

Aston-Reese signs 1-year deal with Toronto (NHL)

Vesey agrees to 1-year deal with Rangers (NHL)

Okposo named captain of Sabres (NHL)

Islanders’ Romanov fined for charging (NHL)

Oilers acquire F Kostin from Blues (TSN)

Stars sign Robertson to 4-year, $31 million deal (ESPN)

Jagr discusses future prior to Global Series (NHL)

Tavares not ruled out of season opener (NHL)

Shane Wright likely spending season with Kraken (The Athletic)

Canadiens sign Mailloux to 3-year contract (The Athletic)

Barzal agrees to 8-year deal with Islanders (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Interim Hockey Canada chair Andrea Skinner tenders resignation (Sportsnet)

Canadian Tire ends hockey Canada partnership (The Athletic)

Hockey Nova Scotia to withhold registration fees from Hockey Canada (Sportsnet)

Hockey Canada scandal has “affected” business operations at TSN, executive says (The Athletic)

Corporate partners discuss permanently ending relationship with Hockey Canada (TSN)