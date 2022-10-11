Blackhawks announce opening night roster

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced their roster for the season opener, which arrives on Wednesday night in Denver against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

Here it is in visual form:

And here it is in text form:

Forwards (13)

Andreas Athanasiou, Colin Blackwell, Max Domi, MacKenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Patrick Kane, Jujhar Khaira, Philipp Kurashev, Sam Lafferty, Taylor Raddysh, Buddy Robinson and Jonathan Toews

Defensemen (7)

Jack Johnson, Seth Jones, Connor Murphy, Alec Regula, Filip Roos, Jarred Tinordi and Alex Vlasic

Goaltenders (2)

Petr Mrazek and Alex Stalock

A handful of Blackhawks players are still dealing with injuries or other issues and will not start the season on the active roster. They’re listed below:

D Caleb Jones will start the season on injured reserve with a right shoulder issue

F Boris Katchouk will start the season on injured reserve with a left ankle sprain

F Jalen Luypen will begin the season with an injured/non-roster designation while recovering from an injured left rotator cuff

D Ian Mitchell will begin the season with an injured/non-roster designation while still recovering from a left wrist injury.

D Jake McCabe will begin the season with an injured/non-roster designation following offseason cervical spine surgery

F Jason Dickinson starts the season with a non-roster designation while having visa issues after he was acquired by Chicago on Friday night.

The opener is 34.5 hours away from the posting of this article. Feel the excitement!