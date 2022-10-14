Morning Bag Skate: 10-14-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Golden Knights 1, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Slavin, Mrazek connect with fans — and raise money — through Cameo (Sun-Times)

Report: Frank Nazar sidelined with an undisclosed injury (SCH)

Blackhawks 2022-23 season preview: Top-six forwards (SCH)

Blackhawks 2022-23 season preview: Bottom-six forwards (SCH)

Jack Johnson’s return to Colorado comes at strange time (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks 2022-23 season preview: Defensemen (SCH)

Introducing: The Blackhawks Trade-o-Meter (SCH)

Blackhawks announce opening night roster (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 98 — 2022-23 Season Preview (SCH)

Kane ready to stop talking, start playing as what likely is his final Blackhawks season begins (Sun-Times)

Why the Blackhawks wear their numbers: 2022-23 edition (The Athletic)

Johnson on return to Colorado: “It’ll be very emotional” (NBC Sports Chicago)

Blackhawks claim Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Rangers (SCH)

Blackhawks 2022-23 season preview: Goaltending (SCH)

Scouting the Blackhawks’ biggest threats for landing the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 (SCH)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Penguins 6, Coyotes 2 (NHL)

Flyers 5, Devils 2 (NHL)

Sabres 4, Senators 1 (NHL)

Panthers 3, Islanders 1 (NHL)

Maple Leafs 3, Capitals 2 (NHL)

Rangers 7, Wild 3 (NHL)

Stars 4, Predators 1 (NHL)

Flames 5, Avalanche 3 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Laine out 3-4 weeks for Blue Jackets (NHL)

Matheson out eight weeks for Canadiens (NHL)

Sanheim signs 8-year contract with Flyers (NHL)

Sabres coach Granato signs multi-year contract (NHL)

Samuelsson signs 7-year deal with Sabres (NHL)

Greene retires, signs 1-day deal with Devils (NHL)

Bruins sign defenseman Stralman to 1-year deal (ESPN)

Canadiens icons endorse Suzuki as captain (NHL)

Crozier, former Sabres coach, dies at 93 (NHL)

Capitals’ Hagelin has hip surgery, out indefinitely (ESPN)

Sources: Suspended Cole will interview with NHL (ESPN)

NHL preview: Rankings from 1 to 32 and what to know about every team (ESPN)

NHL 2022-23 season predictions: Stanley Cup winner, dark horse, biggest disappointment and full playoff fields (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

Hockey Canada CEO, board of directors resigns (ESPN)

Interim Hockey Canada chair Andrea Skinner tenders resignation (Sportsnet)

Canadian Tire ends hockey Canada partnership (The Athletic)

Hockey Nova Scotia to withhold registration fees from Hockey Canada (Sportsnet)