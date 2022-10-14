SB Nation Reacts: Do Blackhawks fans believe in the roster?

It’s the final round of results from our fan survey back in September, gauging the fan confidence in specific portions of the Chicago Blackhawks organization.

Three weeks ago, we learned that only 39 percent of the fans who responded were confident in the team’s current prospects. Two weeks ago, we learned that just 33 percent of the fans who responded were confident in the team’s front office. Last week, we learned that 53 percent of fans who responded were confident in the team’s coaching staff — the only above-water result so far.

And now for the final part: how do Blackhawks fans feel about the current roster?

Eek.

Keep in mind that this survey was taken before any preseason games were played, so it was purely an on-paper analysis. Might be even lower after the first few games of the season although, again, this is all part of the plan.

Only way to go from here is up, right?