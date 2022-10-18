Morning Bag Skate: 10-18-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 10/17: Existentialism on Opening Night (SCH)

Blackhawks Monday report: Are they too good? Or, at least, not bad enough? (The Athletic)

Rising NHL salary cap could make Seth Jones’ contract more palatable (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Sharks 2 (SCH) (The Athletic) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Dickinson rediscovers ability to compartmentalize in impressive debut (Sun-Times)

After summer together, Timo Meier sees “bright future ahead” for Kurashev (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: Hawks have nothing to lose by putting Kurashev in the top six for good (The Athletic) (Editor’s note: Someone’s been listening to the pod!)

Blackhawks Bits: Dickinson activated, Robinson assigned, Keith hired by Oilers (SCH)

Despite all our rage, we are still just fans in a (rebuild) cage (SCH)

RECAPS: Golden Knights 1, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Slavin, Mrazek connect with fans — and raise money — through Cameo (Sun-Times)

Report: Frank Nazar sidelined with an undisclosed injury (SCH)

Blackhawks 2022-23 season preview: Top-six forwards (SCH)

Blackhawks 2022-23 season preview: Bottom-six forwards (SCH)

Jack Johnson’s return to Colorado comes at strange time (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks 2022-23 season preview: Defensemen (SCH)

Introducing: The Blackhawks Trade-o-Meter (SCH)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Stars 4, Jets 1 (NHL)

Avalanche 6, Wild 3 (NHL)

Kings 5, Red Wings 4 (NHL)

Capitals 6, Canucks 4 (NHL)

Canadiens 3, Penguins 2 (NHL)

Bruins 5, Panthers 3 (NHL)

Coyotes 4, Maple Leafs 2 (NHL)

Rangers 6, Ducks 4 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Schmaltz out 6-8 weeks for Coyotes (NHL)

Bertuzzi out 4-6 weeks for Red Wings (NHL)

Murray out at least four weeks for Toronto (NHL)

Milano signs 1-year contract with Capitals (NHL)

NHL statement on Ian Cole (NHL)

NHL to air 31 games in prime time in Europe (NHL)

Laine out 3-4 weeks for Blue Jackets (NHL)

Matheson out eight weeks for Canadiens (NHL)

Sanheim signs 8-year contract with Flyers (NHL)

Sabres coach Granato signs multi-year contract (NHL)

Samuelsson signs 7-year deal with Sabres (NHL)

Greene retires, signs 1-day deal with Devils (NHL)

Bruins sign defenseman Stralman to 1-year deal (ESPN)

Canadiens icons endorse Suzuki as captain (NHL)

Crozier, former Sabres coach, dies at 93 (NHL)

Capitals’ Hagelin has hip surgery, out indefinitely (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

Hockey Canada had third reserve fund for uninsured claims (The Athletic)

Mike Keenan to lead Italy at ‘26 games (ESPN)

Hockey Canada CEO, board of directors resigns (ESPN)

Interim Hockey Canada chair Andrea Skinner tenders resignation (Sportsnet)

Canadian Tire ends hockey Canada partnership (The Athletic)

Hockey Nova Scotia to withhold registration fees from Hockey Canada (Sportsnet)