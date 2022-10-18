Blackhawks prospect update for 10/18: CHL, USHL

Like most people in and around the Chicago Blackhawks, we’re keeping an eye on what the team’s prospects across the world are up to this hockey season. With no Blackhawks games until Friday, it’s a perfect time for our first round of updates, starting with the CHL and USHL.

WHL

Nolan Allan, Prince Albert Raiders

Stats: 3 points (1 G, 2 A), 8 SOG in 5 games played

Soon after arriving from Blackhawks training camp, Allan was given the “C” for Prince Albert this season.

Nolan Allan has been named our captain for the 2022-23 regular season! Evan Herman, Landon Kosior, and Carson Latimer have been named alternates.https://t.co/PxdTjeNV1k pic.twitter.com/T9CvL3WN9D — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) October 4, 2022

Allan racked up all three of his points in the Raiders’ first three games but did not score in the last two. Prince Albert hits the road this weekend for games against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Friday, the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday and the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday.

Colton Dach, Kelowna Rockets

Stats: 3 points (1 G, 2 A), 18 SOG in 3 games played

Dach was a late arrival to Kelowna because of how long he spent with the Blackhawks in the preseason, but the Rockets captain is averaging six shots on goal per game, with one of them finding the net so far. In his most recent game, Dach picked up a pair of assists against the Everett Silvertips and was the game’s third star.

The good news ends there, though, because Dach is currently sidelined:

The Rockets announced a pair of roster moves today, placing captain Colton Dach in concussion protocol and reassigning forward Scott Cousins to the Prince George @SpruceKings of the BCHL. — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 17, 2022

Kelowna hosts the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday. No word yet on whether or not Dach will be cleared to play.

Kevin Korchinski, Seattle Thunderbirds

Stats: 8 points (1 G, 7 A), 11 SOG in 5 games played

The points are already piling up for Korchinski, who had a trio of assists in his first game of the season against the Kelowna Rockets on Oct. 7.

Seattle hosts the Spokane Chiefs this Saturday.

Ethan Del Mastro, Mississauga Steelheads

Stats: 7 points (1 G, 6 A) in 5 games played

Del Mastro’s lone goal of the season thus far was a game-winner:

NO MISTAKE Captain Ethan Del Mastro (@NHLBlackhawks) puts the Steelheads back in the lead late in the third #MadeofSteel



: Del Mastro

: Uberti pic.twitter.com/wJWquRagkD — Mississauga Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) October 15, 2022

And Steelheads coach James Richmond is certainly impressed:

Steelheads coach James Richmond says captain Ethan Del Mastro, who scored the game winner today is a “Bull” out there: “If he’s not the best defensive defenceman in Canada at his age, I don’t know who is.” #ohl #steelheads #blackhawks — Mitch11 (@Mitch11_F) October 15, 2022

Mississauga hosts the Hamilton Bulldogs on Friday then travels to play the Barrie Colts on Saturday.

OHL

Gavin Hayes, Flint Firebirds

Stats: 6 points (3 G, 3 A), 23 SOG in 7 games played

Hayes has flourished since arriving in Flint, slotting in at right wing on Flint’s No. 1 line. He’s tallied at least one point in five of seven games this season and scored the power-play goal below against the Kitchener Rangers on Sunday:

And here’s a primary assist from Friday’s game against the Erie Otters on Friday:

And that's a wrap for the #CHLTVGOTW



Riley Piercey's finishes this one off 8-1 for @FlintFirebirds pic.twitter.com/v7rnA3VnHd — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 15, 2022

Flint hosts the Sarnia Sting on Wednesday, plays the Sting in Sarnia on Friday and then hosts the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday.

Paul Ludwinski, Kingston Frontenacs

Stats: 3 points (1 G, 2 A), 3 SOG in 2 games played

Ludwinski saw his first CHL game action last weekend after missing time due to a concussion sustained while with the Blackhawks. After a scoreless game on Friday against Hamilton, Ludwinski tallied all three of his season points during a 6-1 win over the Guelph Storm on Saturday.

Here’s the goal scored by Kingston’s No. 1 center:

Kingston plays at the Peterborough Petes on Thursday, hosts the Petes on Friday and then travels to play the Oshawa Generals on Sunday.

QMJHL

Samuel Savoie, Gatineau Olympiques

Stats: 3 points (1 G, 2 A), 3 SOG in 6 games played

After notching just one assist in his first four games this season, Savoie had a goal and an assist against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar on Friday night. Here are a couple of nice plays Savoie made in that game:

Savoie (#93) also ends up scoring in the game to put Gatineau up 4-0. Gotta love his work ethic and determination. #Blackhawks #HawksProspects



CC: @jayzawaski pic.twitter.com/esaFfY46Gz — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) October 15, 2022

Gatineau hosts Victoriaville on Friday and Blainville-Boisbriand on Saturday this weekend.

USHL

Nils Juntorp, Dubuque fighting Saints

Stats: 5 points (1 G, 1 A), 9 SOG in 5 games played

Juntorp had a goal and an assists against the Madison Capitols on Sept. 30 but has been otherwise scoreless. The most recent Dubuque lineup had Juntorp playing right wing on Dubuque’s second line:

Noah Powell is back in the line-up for your Fighting Saints tonight against Des Moines #HailToTheHalo pic.twitter.com/aPghNLfYB2 — Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) October 15, 2022

Sam Rinzel, Waterloo Black Hawks

Stats: 4 points (0 G, 4 A), 22 SOG in 6 games played

It’s been a quieter start to the reason for Rinzel, although racking up 22 shots in just six games points to some of the offensive potential Rinzel has.

#Blackhawks prospect, Sam Rinzel (#6 in black) has also recorded two points this season (2A) for the Waterloo Black Hawks. This first play is a primary assist, not a goal. #HawksProspects pic.twitter.com/EGexm3kj1p — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) October 3, 2022

Waterloo plays at the Sioux Falls Stampede on Friday and at the Omaha Lancers on Saturday.