Blackhawks prospect update for 10/19: AHL

Like most people in and around the Chicago Blackhawks, we’re keeping an eye on what the team’s prospects across the world are up to this hockey season. This update focuses on the prospects in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs.

The IceHogs are 1-1-0 in their first two games, both of which were on the road against the Manitoba Moose. The IceHogs opened the season on Oct. 15th with a 5-4 comeback win in OT but followed it up with a disappointing 0-5 loss on the next night.

Next, the team heads to Rockford this Saturday for their home opener against the Chicago Wolves.

Note: There were several players without points, memorable moments, or who didn’t play in this small span, so we’re going to leave them off for now. This includes forwards Evan Barratt, Mike Hardman, Michael Teplý; defensemen Alex Vlasic; and goalie Jaxson Stauber.

Forwards

Cole Guttman

Stats: 0 points, 1 SOG in 1 games played

Guttman continued his impressive play from the preseason in the first game with several excellent scoring chances. Unfortunately, he was injured in the third period of the first game and did not play in the second game. His injury status is unknown.

Tough one for the #IceHogs. Cole Guttman (#70 in red) has a grade A that just misses, the Moose come back the other way and score. #Blackhawks #HawksProspects pic.twitter.com/KpLHaihy1z — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) October 15, 2022

Because of the quick goals, I haven’t seen if he’s returned yet, but Cole Guttman (#70 in red) got hurt on this play and went straight to the bench. #Blackhawks #IceHogs #HawksProspects pic.twitter.com/TEXpsGH4jc — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) October 15, 2022

Lukas Reichel

Stats: 3 points (1 G, 2 A), 8 SOG in 5 games played

As expected, Reichel is off to a fast start in the AHL with three points in his first two games and was one of the driving forces behind the IceHogs third-period comeback in the first game. Obviously his goal — which was practically a singular effort — was highlight-reel worthy, but Reichel’s perfect assist on the fourth goal was spectacular as well.

Lukas Reichel forces a turnover and heads straight to the net. @goicehogs | #RFDvsMB pic.twitter.com/mxyt4WGTYc — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 15, 2022

LUKE PHILP (#39 in red) TIES IT UP! Lukas Reichel and Adam Clendening pick up the assists on the goal! #Blackhawks #IceHogs #HawksProspects pic.twitter.com/VZWjcGzMfC — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) October 15, 2022

Unfortunately, the second game was less rosy for Reichel. He had chances, but the Moose double-teamed him much of the game. He also had a turnover on the power play that resulted in the first goals against in that game.

Josiah Slavin

Stats: 0 points, 5 SOG in 2 games played

Slavin didn’t have any points in his two games so far, but he still contributed to the IceHogs with an excellent defensive performance, especially on the penalty kill. The penalty kill was 6-for-6 with Slavin on the ice.

Gotta love Isaak Phillips (#41 in red) and Josiah Slavin (#36 in red) on the PK! #Blackhawks #IceHogs pic.twitter.com/yHWmlvqiFA — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) October 15, 2022

Arguably, Slavin is one of the few prospects in Rockford that is NHL-ready for a lower-line role. Also of note: Slavin is in a leadership role this season as one of the alternate captains for Rockford.

Defensemen

Nicolas Beaudin

Stats: 1 points (1 G, 1 A), 2 SOG in 2 games played

After a disappointing 2021-22 season, Beaudin has looked more confident in these two games so far, being the only defensemen to earn a point. His lone assist was the main catalyst for the IceHogs comeback in the first game.

Luke Philp (#39 in red) get his first for the #IceHogs! Nicolas Beaudin (#92) with the primary assist. #Blackhawks #HawksProspects pic.twitter.com/atvEoB4An3 — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) October 15, 2022

Louis Crevier

Stats: 0 points, 3 SOG in 2 games played

Crevier had no points in either game, but his defensive plays were often a highlight, including a goal-saving breakup from behind the play. His game wasn’t perfect — his footspeed can be an issue — but the positives were more noticeable than not.

Jakub Galvas

Stats: 0 points, 5 SOG in 2 games played

Like Crevier, Galvas didn’t register a point but he had several chances throughout the first two games.

#Blackhawks prospect, Jakub Galvas (#76 in red) intercepts the puck and almost puts one over Holm’s glove. #IceHogs pic.twitter.com/rDwqrlfnOS — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) October 15, 2022

Isaak Phillips

Stats: 0 points, 5 SOG in 2 games played

Phillips is another defensemen who contributed in ways that won’t show up on the scorecard. But he’s been especially noticeable in the neutral zone, both in breaking up plays and transitioning into the offensive zone for his own team. Phillips is also the top defensemen on the penalty kill, as seen in the video above with Slavin.

I had to go get a video of this. It was such a small play it won't be on any highlight reel.



As the puck went the other way, his teammates had the time to cover for him do to his effort, but he also hustled back and caught up with his man. No harm done. #IceHogs #Blackhawks https://t.co/VBK7Ql7Pmc pic.twitter.com/YKOc7kqi5A — From Center Ice (@vfcentericepod) October 16, 2022

Goalies

Arvid Söderblom

Stats: .903 save-percentage, 3.47 goals against average in 2 games

Söderblom played both games for the IceHogs despite them being back-to-back, stopping 65 of 72 shots faced. Although his current save percentage is mediocre, the IceHogs would have been much worse off without several key saves from the Swedish netminder.

#Blackhawks prospect, Arvid Söderblom (#40 in red) made some great saves during the second period. pic.twitter.com/KesCoPpJmU — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) October 15, 2022