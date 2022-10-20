Morning Bag Skate: 10-20-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks prospect update for 10/19: AHL (SCH)

Blackhawks leadership communicating with Kyle Davidson to plan for future trades (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks’ business operations entering new era after significant structure, personnel changes (Sun-Times)

Q&A with Blackhawks executives Danny Wirtz and Jamie Faulkner: What does “transparency” look like? How patient will they be with the rebuild? (Tribune)

Kevin Korchinski equally focused on becoming a pro, team success after Blackhawks camp (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Nazar to undergo surgery, Vlasic assigned (SCH) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks prospect update for 10/18: CHL, USHL (SCH)

Musings in Madison, Episode 99 — The first week of ‘22-23 Blackhawks hockey (SCH)

Blackhawks working to make tenacious forecheck part of their identity (Sun-Times)

4 things we heard from Patrick Kane, including his reaction to Alex DeBrincat’s letter (Tribune)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 10/17: Existentialism on Opening Night (SCH)

Blackhawks Monday report: Are they too good? Or, at least, not bad enough? (The Athletic)

Rising NHL salary cap could make Seth Jones’ contract more palatable (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Sharks 2 (SCH) (The Athletic) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

Dickinson rediscovers ability to compartmentalize in impressive debut (Sun-Times)

After summer together, Timo Meier sees “bright future ahead” for Kurashev (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: Hawks have nothing to lose by putting Kurashev in the top six for good (The Athletic) (Editor’s note: Someone’s been listening to the pod!)

Blackhawks Bits: Dickinson activated, Robinson assigned, Keith hired by Oilers (SCH)

Despite all our rage, we are still just fans in a (rebuild) cage (SCH)

RECAPS: Golden Knights 1, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Panthers 4, Flyers 3 (NHL)

Jets 4, Avalanche 3 (NHL)

Blues 4, Kraken 3 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Landeskog out 12 weeks after knee surgery (NHL)

Vrana to enter Player Assistance Program (NHL)

Maple Leafs coach clears air with players (NHL)

Ekblad placed on LTIR by Panthers (NHL)

Connor Brown out long-term for Capitals (NHL)

Salary cap could increas by at least $4 million (NHL)

LeBrun rumblings: NHL teams get welcome news of potential salary-cap relief coming in 2023 (The Athletic)

Kuznetsov suspended 1 game for high stick (NHL)

IIHF drops doping case against Avs’ Nichuskin (ESPN)

Schmaltz out 6-8 weeks for Coyotes (NHL)

Bertuzzi out 4-6 weeks for Red Wings (NHL)

Murray out at least four weeks for Toronto (NHL)

Milano signs 1-year contract with Capitals (NHL)

NHL statement on Ian Cole (NHL)

NHL to air 31 games in prime time in Europe (NHL)

Laine out 3-4 weeks for Blue Jackets (NHL)

Matheson out eight weeks for Canadiens (NHL)

Sanheim signs 8-year contract with Flyers (NHL)

Sabres coach Granato signs multi-year contract (NHL)

Samuelsson signs 7-year deal with Sabres (NHL)

Greene retires, signs 1-day deal with Devils (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Lazerus: Hockey is for everyone? New NHL diversity report shows how false that is (The Athletic)

Hockey Canada had third reserve fund for uninsured claims (The Athletic)

Mike Keenan to lead Italy at ‘26 games (ESPN)

Hockey Canada CEO, board of directors resigns (ESPN)

Interim Hockey Canada chair Andrea Skinner tenders resignation (Sportsnet)