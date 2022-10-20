 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blackhawks unveil ‘Reverse Retro’ look for ‘22-23 season

Here’s the Blackhawks’ latest on-ice look.

By Dave Melton
Nashville Predators v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks were part of a league-wide reveal of this season's "Reverse Retro" jerseys made by Adidas.

The Blackhawks jersey is seen in that video above, but here's a cleaner look at what the team is wearing this season:

Well, it's a sweater. Just feels sort of bland, doesn't it?

One tweet offers a pretty good summary the initial reactions to these new digs:

Bring back the damn barber pole sweaters already.

Detroit Red Wings v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images

