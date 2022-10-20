Blackhawks unveil ‘Reverse Retro’ look for ‘22-23 season

The Chicago Blackhawks were part of a league-wide reveal of this season's "Reverse Retro" jerseys made by Adidas.
Introducing adidas Reverse Retro 2022 #ReverseRetro— adidas Hockey (@adidashockey) October 20, 2022
Available 11.15#adidasHockey x @NHL pic.twitter.com/krn0Bg2Dw6
The Blackhawks jersey is seen in that video above, but here's a cleaner look at what the team is wearing this season:
Well, it's a sweater. Just feels sort of bland, doesn't it?
One tweet offers a pretty good summary the initial reactions to these new digs:
#LGRW #ChicagoBlackhawks pic.twitter.com/Z5INw0ylHq— TL-B (@TimLB24) October 20, 2022
Bring back the damn barber pole sweaters already.
