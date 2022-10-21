Morning Bag Skate: 10-21-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks unveil “Reverse Retro” look for ‘22-23 season (SCH) (CHGO)

Blackhawks searching for “proper, objective way” to decide number retirements after Marian Hossa (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks will risk losing “millions” with a new ticket strategy — ending relationships with most brokers — but if could pay off in the long run (Tribune)

Blackhawks Rebuild Report: Oct. 20, 2022 (CHGO)

Takeaways from meeting with Danny Wirtz & Jamie Faulkner (CHGO)

Blackhawks prospect update for 10/19: AHL (SCH)

Blackhawks leadership communicating with Kyle Davidson to plan for future trades (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks’ business operations entering new era after significant structure, personnel changes (Sun-Times)

Q&A with Blackhawks executives Danny Wirtz and Jamie Faulkner: What does “transparency” look like? How patient will they be with the rebuild? (Tribune)

Kevin Korchinski equally focused on becoming a pro, team success after Blackhawks camp (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Bits: Nazar to undergo surgery, Vlasic assigned (SCH) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks prospect update for 10/18: CHL, USHL (SCH)

Musings in Madison, Episode 99 — The first week of ‘22-23 Blackhawks hockey (SCH)

Blackhawks working to make tenacious forecheck part of their identity (Sun-Times)

4 things we heard from Patrick Kane, including his reaction to Alex DeBrincat’s letter (Tribune)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 10/17: Existentialism on Opening Night (SCH)

Blackhawks Monday report: Are they too good? Or, at least, not bad enough? (The Athletic)

Rising NHL salary cap could make Seth Jones’ contract more palatable (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Sharks 2 (SCH) (The Athletic) (Tribune) (Sun-Times)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Bruins 2, Ducks 1 (NHL)

Canadiens 6, Coyotes 2 (NHL)

Maple Leafs 3, Stars 2 (NHL)

Penguins 6, Kings 1 (NHL)

Blue Jackets 5, Predators 3 (NHL)

Sharks 3, Rangers 2 (NHL)

Senators 5, Capitals 2 (NHL)

Devils 4, Islanders 1 (NHL)

Wild 4, Canucks 3 (NHL)

Oilers 6, Hurricanes 4 (NHL)

Sabres 6, Flames 3 (NHL)

Golden Knights 5, Jets 2 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

How Eddie Olczyk found comfort in the Kraken (The Athletic)

Vladar gets two-year contract with Flames (NHL)

Source: Fanatics CEO sells 76ers, Devils stake (ESPN)

Landeskog out 12 weeks after knee surgery (NHL)

Vrana to enter Player Assistance Program (NHL)

Maple Leafs coach clears air with players (NHL)

Ekblad placed on LTIR by Panthers (NHL)

Connor Brown out long-term for Capitals (NHL)

Salary cap could increas by at least $4 million (NHL)

LeBrun rumblings: NHL teams get welcome news of potential salary-cap relief coming in 2023 (The Athletic)

Kuznetsov suspended 1 game for high stick (NHL)

IIHF drops doping case against Avs’ Nichuskin (ESPN)

Schmaltz out 6-8 weeks for Coyotes (NHL)

Bertuzzi out 4-6 weeks for Red Wings (NHL)

Murray out at least four weeks for Toronto (NHL)

Milano signs 1-year contract with Capitals (NHL)

NHL statement on Ian Cole (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Lazerus: Hockey is for everyone? New NHL diversity report shows how false that is (The Athletic)

Hockey Canada had third reserve fund for uninsured claims (The Athletic)

Mike Keenan to lead Italy at ‘26 games (ESPN)

Hockey Canada CEO, board of directors resigns (ESPN)

Interim Hockey Canada chair Andrea Skinner tenders resignation (Sportsnet)