Blackhawks Bits: Injury updates on Mrazek, Katchouk

A bunch of lineup and roster updates from Monday’s practice.

By Dave Melton
NHL: OCT 21 Red Wings at Blackhawks Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There’s a decent list of Chicago Blackhawks updates and news items to sort through on this Monday afternoon, so let’s get into it.

Up first: Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek, who was placed on injured reserve with a groin strain over the weekend, likely won’t be back until November.

Mrazek was appeared to sustain that injury late in the second period of Friday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings and did not play in the third or in overtime.

Alex Stalock handled the rest of that game, all of Sunday and will be the primary option going forward. Arvid Soderblom should factor in over the weekend, though:

As mentioned in the tweet from Roumeliotis above, veterans Jason Dickinson and Connor Murphy did not practice on Monday but should be in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers.

Forward Boris Katchouk, who was injured in the preseason, was a full participant in Monday’s practice but isn’t quite ready for a return to game action yet:

Speaking of returning to action, coach Luke Richardson said that there will be a shift in personnel on the blue line for that Panthers’ game on Tuesday:

That move feels a touch on the side of annoying because Roos has looked pretty good in the first four games of his NHL career this month. Roos averaged 16:45 of ice time and has some of the best 5-on-5 possession stats on the team: 52.0 percent share of shot attempts (third among Chicago defenseman), 63.7 percent share of expected goals (second) and 73.68 percent share of high-danger chances. He’s also doing this with an offensive zone start percentage of 46.67 percent, which is fifth among Blackhawks defensemen, meaning that he’s not just benefitting from heavily sheltered minutes.

It’s early, though. So we’ll just keep an eye on this as the season progresses.

