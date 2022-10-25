Morning Bag Skate: 10-25-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 10/24: Sample Size! (SCH)

Blackhawks Bits: Injury updates on Mrazek, Katchouk (SCH)

Alex Stalock’s fearless goaltending, big personality winning over Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks notebook: Hawks being careful in search for jersey-advertisement patch sponsor (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Kraken 4 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks’ solid start providing early validation of self-belief (Sun-Times)

Childhood friends Entwistle, Raddysh, Dickinson amazed by Blackhawks reunion (Sun-Times)

Eddie Olczyk’s return to the United Center is “an emotional time,” but he stands by his “business and lifestyle decision” to leave Blackhawks booth (Tribune)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

Blackhawks prospect update for 10/21: NCAA (SCH)

Blackhawks prospect update for 10/21: Europe (SCH)

Blackhawks unveil “Reverse Retro” look for ‘22-23 season (SCH) (CHGO)

Blackhawks searching for “proper, objective way” to decide number retirements after Marian Hossa (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks will risk losing “millions” with a new ticket strategy — ending relationships with most brokers — but if could pay off in the long run (Tribune)

Blackhawks Rebuild Report: Oct. 20, 2022 (CHGO)

Takeaways from meeting with Danny Wirtz & Jamie Faulkner (CHGO)

Blackhawks prospect update for 10/19: AHL (SCH)

Blackhawks leadership communicating with Kyle Davidson to plan for future trades (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks’ business operations entering new era after significant structure, personnel changes (Sun-Times)

Q&A with Blackhawks executives Danny Wirtz and Jamie Faulkner: What does “transparency” look like? How patient will they be with the rebuild? (Tribune)

Kevin Korchinski equally focused on becoming a pro, team success after Blackhawks camp (The Athletic)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Hurricanes 3, Canucks 2 (NHL)

Senators 4, Stars 2 (NHL)

Capitals 6, Devils 3 (NHL)

Oilers 6, Penguins 3 (NHL)

Jets 4, Blues 0 (NHL)

Golden Knights 3, Maple Leafs 1 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Hughes placed on IR by Canucks (NHL)

Price has no plans to retire from NHL (NHL)

How the war in Ukraine is impacting Russian players in the NHL and beyond (ESPN)

What’s driving the increase in NHL scoring? (The Athletic)

Why the Islanders are already bordering on a crisis (The Athletic)

Borowiecki home after leaving on stretcher (NHL)

Eric Staal signs with Panthers, joins brother in Florida (ESPN)

After jerseys thrown, Canucks feel fan frustrations: “It’s something that hits home (Sportsnet)

Canadiens Slafkovsky day-to-day with upper-body injury (TSN)

How Eddie Olczyk found comfort in the Kraken (The Athletic)

Vladar gets two-year contract with Flames (NHL)

Source: Fanatics CEO sells 76ers, Devils stake (ESPN)

Landeskog out 12 weeks after knee surgery (NHL)

Vrana to enter Player Assistance Program (NHL)

Maple Leafs coach clears air with players (NHL)

Ekblad placed on LTIR by Panthers (NHL)

Connor Brown out long-term for Capitals (NHL)

Salary cap could increase by at least $4 million (NHL)

LeBrun rumblings: NHL teams get welcome news of potential salary-cap relief coming in 2023 (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

SB Nation’s NCAA Poll: Slippery Slopes (The Ice Garden)

Lazerus: Hockey is for everyone? New NHL diversity report shows how false that is (The Athletic)

Hockey Canada had third reserve fund for uninsured claims (The Athletic)

Mike Keenan to lead Italy at ‘26 games (ESPN)

Hockey Canada CEO, board of directors resigns (ESPN)

Interim Hockey Canada chair Andrea Skinner tenders resignation (Sportsnet)