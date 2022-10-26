Musings on Madison, Episode 100 — The Chicago Blackhawks are ... on fire?

Welcome to a very special Episode 100 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, the usual group of Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy have assembled during the first period of Tuesday’s game against the Panthers to discuss Chicago’s strong start, answer some questions from the SCH comment sections and, of course, dive into a spooooooooooky food take.

