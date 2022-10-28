Morning Bag Skate: 10-28-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Oilers 6, Blackhawks 5 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Patrick Kane hopes goal sparks streak, but Blackhawks’ balanced offense isn’t a problem (Sun-Times)

“He’s like an F1 car”: Blackhawks prospect Paul Ludwinski only knows one speed (The Athletic)

Blackhawks acquire Cooper Zech from Flyers (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks acquire Cameron Hillis from Canadiens (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 100 — The Chicago Blackhawks are ... on fire? (SCH)

Heavy hits earn Jarred Tinordi regular spot in Blackhawks’ defensive lineup (Sun-Times)

The Blackhawks “huge responsibility”: What’s changed a year after the Jenner & Block report (The Athletic)

Can these underdog Blackhawks win fans back to the United Center? (The Athletic)

What Blackhawks rookie Filip Roos’ early promise looks like on video (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

What Filip Roos’ early promise looks like on video (The Athletic)

Cool Hand Luke? Luke Richardson keeps an “even keel” in the face of adversity, Blackhawks players say (Tribune)

What if the Blackhawks are actually good? (NBC Sports Chicago)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 10/24: Sample Size! (SCH)

Blackhawks Bits: Injury updates on Mrazek, Katchouk (SCH)

Alex Stalock’s fearless goaltending, big personality winning over Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks notebook: Hawks being careful in search for jersey-advertisement patch sponsor (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 5, Kraken 4 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Bruins 5, Red Wings 1 (NHL)

Flyers 4, Panthers 3 (NHL)

Wild 4, Senators 2 (NHL)

Canadiens 3, Sabres 2 (NHL)

Predators 6, Blues 2 (NHL)

Stars 2, Capitals 0 (NHL)

Canucks 5, Kraken 4 (NHL)

Sharks 4, Maple Leafs 3 (NHL)

Jets 6, Kings 4 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

With Connor Bedard on the way, should the NHL do more to prevent tanking? (ESPN)

Boudreau has support of Canucks GM (NHL)

Norris could be out for season for Senators (NHL)

Wilson, Backstrom skate before practice (NHL)

Original Six teams “intrigue” Trotz (NHL)

Kessel breaks NHL ironman record (NHL)

Surgery up next for Flyers forward van Riemsdyk (ESPN)

Blues place Buchnevich on injured reserve (The Athletic)

The evolution of NHL power plays (The Athletic)

Hughes placed on IR by Canucks (NHL)

Price has no plans to retire from NHL (NHL)

How the war in Ukraine is impacting Russian players in the NHL and beyond (ESPN)

What’s driving the increase in NHL scoring? (The Athletic)

Why the Islanders are already bordering on a crisis (The Athletic)

Borowiecki home after leaving on stretcher (NHL)

Eric Staal signs with Panthers, joins brother in Florida (ESPN)

After jerseys thrown, Canucks feel fan frustrations: “It’s something that hits home (Sportsnet)

Canadiens Slafkovsky day-to-day with upper-body injury (TSN)

How Eddie Olczyk found comfort in the Kraken (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

SB Nation’s NCAA Poll: Slippery Slopes (The Ice Garden)

Lazerus: Hockey is for everyone? New NHL diversity report shows how false that is (The Athletic)

Hockey Canada had third reserve fund for uninsured claims (The Athletic)

Mike Keenan to lead Italy at ‘26 games (ESPN)

Hockey Canada CEO, board of directors resigns (ESPN)

Interim Hockey Canada chair Andrea Skinner tenders resignation (Sportsnet)