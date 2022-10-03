Morning Bag Skate: 10-3-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Wild 3, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (The Athletic) (Bleacher Nation) (CHGO)

RECAPS: Red Wings 3, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Tribune) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times)

Petr Mrazek hopes new stretching routines increases flexibility, decreases injury risk (Sun-Times)

emptying the notebook after a full week of Blackhawks training camp (The Athletic)

Luke Richardson teaching Blackhawks new systems in straightforward way: “It helps everybody” (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (Bleacher Nation) (The Athletic)

Report: NHL salary cap expected to increase sharply in next few years (SCH)

Jack Johnson brings time-tested knowledge, experience to Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blues 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (Bleacher Nation) (The Athletic)

EP Rinkside 2022 NHL prospect pool rankings: No. 13 Blackhawks (Elite Prospects)

Inside Alex Stalock’s journey from myocarditis diagnosis to NHL comeback with Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

Is Patrick Kane really the 35th-best player in the NHL? “I think I’m better than that” (The Athletic)

“Hockey just comes to me”: Kevin Korchinski ready for his first look in a Blackhawks uniform (CHGO)

Dylan Sikura returns as a different kind of player (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Monday report: Roster competition and waiver-wire goalies (The Athletic)

NHL

Hall likely to miss start of Bruins season (NHL)

Allen signs 2-year contract with Canadiens (NHL)

Calvin de Haan signs one-year deal with Hurricanes (NHL)

Kraken introduce team’s first-ever mascot (The Athletic)

Marner could be used as defenseman (NHL)

Zegras being evaluated for injury (NHL)

Sandin signs 2-year deal with Maple Leafs (NHL)

Devils F Nico Hischier out at least 10 days (TSN)

Couturier won’t need surgery (NHL)

Tavares out for start of season for Toronto (NHL)

Knight gets 3-year contract with Panthers (NHL)

NHL Future Power Rankings: Predicting best, worst teams for the next three seasons (ESPN)

Lightning postpone two preseason games (NHL)

Boeser likely out to start season for Canucks (NHL)

Hart day-to-day for Flyers (NHL)

Ovechking focusing on Cup, not chasing Howe (NHL)

Lingering questions for all 32 NHL teams heading into training camp (ESPN)

Inside Wild star Kirill Kaprizov’s harrowing offseason journey back from Russia to the US (The Athletic)

Why NHL might buy local broadcasts from Sinclair, and what it could mean: Business notebook (The Athletic)

HOCKEY WORLD

Inside Team USA star Brianna Decker’s move from the PWHPA to the PHF (Sportsnet)

Canada drops vax mandate for athletes, visitors (ESPN)

PWHPA announces 2022-23 rosters (The Ice Garden)

Czech government to NHL: Don’t bring Russian players (ESPN)

PHF releases Season 8 schedule (The Ice Garden)

How is Hockey Canada doing on getting its federal funding back? (Sportsnet)