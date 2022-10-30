Seth Jones out with right thumb injury

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after sustaining an injury to his right thumb, per a team release.

No Seth Jones for about a month: pic.twitter.com/WJLNolvxT0 — Second City Hockey (@2ndCityHockey) October 30, 2022

The injury apparently happened during the second period of the Blackhawks game on Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres:

Luke Richardson said Seth Jones injured his right thumb on a blocked shot in the second period of Saturday’s game vs. Buffalo. He will be out 3-4 weeks. #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 30, 2022

There was no indication of an injury at any point during the game and Jones did not appears to miss a shift, despite the injury. Replacing him in the lineup will be a group effort, according to coach Luke Richardson:

Alex Stalock starting as expected for the Blackhawks tonight vs. Wild.



Seth Jones’ vacated minutes will be spread around evenly with Roos entering the lineup and Caleb Jones quarterbacking PP1, Richardson said. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) October 30, 2022

Filip Roos will return to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Wild in Jones’ absence, while Jake McCabe will move up to the top pairing with Jack Johnson. In eight games this season, Jones has four assists while averaging a team-high 25:14 of ice time — over five minutes more than the No. 2 player on that list, Patrick Kane (19:40).

It’ll be interesting to see how that ice time is replaced in the upcoming weeks, as Ian Mitchell appears close to returning from his preseason wrist injury that’s had him sidelined since the start of training camp. Calling up Alex Vlasic and/or Alec Regula from Rockford remains another option.

[UPDATE] Never mind on the Mitchell part of that paragraph:

More Blackhawks injury updates:



Ian Mitchell, who was ruled out for 6 weeks with a wrist injury more than 5 weeks ago, is just starting to resume stickhandling and isn't close.



Petr Mrazek skated today and the Hawks will "inch him along" this week. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) October 30, 2022

[UPDATE, II] Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago has the beginning of the play where the injury may have occurred: