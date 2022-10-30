 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seth Jones out with right thumb injury

It apparently happened during Saturday’s game against the Sabres.

By Dave Melton
/ new
Detroit Red Wings v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after sustaining an injury to his right thumb, per a team release.

The injury apparently happened during the second period of the Blackhawks game on Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres:

There was no indication of an injury at any point during the game and Jones did not appears to miss a shift, despite the injury. Replacing him in the lineup will be a group effort, according to coach Luke Richardson:

Filip Roos will return to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Wild in Jones’ absence, while Jake McCabe will move up to the top pairing with Jack Johnson. In eight games this season, Jones has four assists while averaging a team-high 25:14 of ice time — over five minutes more than the No. 2 player on that list, Patrick Kane (19:40).

It’ll be interesting to see how that ice time is replaced in the upcoming weeks, as Ian Mitchell appears close to returning from his preseason wrist injury that’s had him sidelined since the start of training camp. Calling up Alex Vlasic and/or Alec Regula from Rockford remains another option.

[UPDATE] Never mind on the Mitchell part of that paragraph:

[UPDATE, II] Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago has the beginning of the play where the injury may have occurred:

More From Second City Hockey

Loading comments...