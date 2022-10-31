The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 10/31: Let’s remember some goals

It’s probably not a good sign that words have been difficult to assemble on this Monday morning, just a few weeks into the NHL season.

But we’re going to subscribe to the theory that a picture is worth a thousand words which means that moving pictures have to be worth significantly more than that, so this entry will be worth tens of thousands of words because it’s going to be a video-based journey through some highlight-reel Blackhawks goals, thanks to this one from Andreas Athanasiou on Monday night:

Goal of the season candidate submitted by Andreas Athanasiou. My goodness #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/zG3BXljQln — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 31, 2022

The best part of this might be Troy Murray screaming “WOW!” as the puck goes into the net.

More highlight-reel goals, you say? Sure. Here’s Philipp Kurashev’s beauty from the 2021 season:

The Richard Panik era in Chicago will not have a significant chapter in Blackhawks history books, but this goal from the 2016-17 season is worth another look or two:

Oh, look at that: Marc-Andre Fleury in net for another highlight-reel Blackhawks goal. What is it about Fleury being in net that Chicago players suddenly go all “And 1 Mixtape Tour” on their opponents?

Because this goal from 2014 came to mind, too:

This one wasn’t against Fleury and it’s a slightly different flavor than the ones above, but there’s an unfathomable amount of skill required for this Patrick Kane pass to find Artemi Panarin and for Panarin to bazooka the puck into the net:

Don’t think we ever fully appreciated how incredible those two were together until Panarin left town.

Postseason goals excluded, but I almost certainly missed some of the highlight-reel goals from the last 10 or 15 years of Blackhawks hockey. Leave some more down in the comments for me.

The Week That Was

Tuesday, Oct. 25: Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2

Of the four wins for the ‘22-23 Blackhawks, this one remains the least anticipated.

Thursday, Oct. 27: Oilers 6, Blackhawks 5

Still not sure this game happened. Hope we get more like it.

Saturday, Oct. 29: Sabres 4, Blackhawks 3

The Buffalo Bills walloped the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, so all’s forgiven, Buffalo.

Sunday, Oct. 30: Wild 4, Blackhawks 3

Max Domi’s decision to fight and negate a potential game-winning power play was dumb and I refuse to be convinced otherwise — vengeance for a star teammate be damned.

So Strange I Remember You

Fleury got the last laugh — literally — on Sunday night, though:

Marc-Andre Fleury laughing after saves on Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. The wave to Toews has me howling pic.twitter.com/7an5ayqndo — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) October 31, 2022

This is probably what would happen in a beer league if one goalie had to suit up against his usual team and that game went to a shootout. Except this is happening in the best hockey league in the world featuring some of the best athletes in the world. And there’s Fleury, laughing his ass off because he knows he just stoned two of his old teammates.

I hope there are more people like Marc-Andre Fleury on their way to the NHL. We’ll need more when he’s gone.

The Week That Will Be

Another busy week ahead before another long break early next week.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 vs. New York Islanders

Every season, the Hawks play against the Islanders and, every season, it feels like a reminder that the Islanders do exist as an NHL franchise because the thought tends to elude me otherwise.

Thursday, Nov. 3 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Would the Blackhawks be a playoff team in the Pacific Division? Discuss among yourselves.

Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck is still doing Connor Hellebuyck things, so of course the Jets are tied for the Central Division lead as of Monday morning.