Morning Bag Skate: 10-31-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Wild 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (The Athletic)

Even in losses, Philipp Kurashev is quietly driving Blackhawks’ most effective lines (Sun-Times)

Seth Jones out with right thumb injury (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Sabres 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Duhatschek notebook: Mike Keenan on hockey in Italy, his experience with Blackhawks (The Athletic)

The sirens feed my nightmares (SCH)

Max Domi and his glucose-smelling dog, Orion, share unique connection (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Oilers 6, Blackhawks 5 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Patrick Kane hopes goal sparks streak, but Blackhawks’ balanced offense isn’t a problem (Sun-Times)

“He’s like an F1 car”: Blackhawks prospect Paul Ludwinski only knows one speed (The Athletic)

Blackhawks acquire Cooper Zech from Flyers (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks acquire Cameron Hillis from Canadiens (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 100 — The Chicago Blackhawks are ... on fire? (SCH)

Heavy hits earn Jarred Tinordi regular spot in Blackhawks’ defensive lineup (Sun-Times)

The Blackhawks “huge responsibility”: What’s changed a year after the Jenner & Block report (The Athletic)

Can these underdog Blackhawks win fans back to the United Center? (The Athletic)

What Blackhawks rookie Filip Roos’ early promise looks like on video (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Devils 7, Blue Jackets 1 (NHL)

Rangers 3, Coyotes 2 (NHL)

Ducks 4, Maple Leafs 3 (NHL)

Golden Knights 2, Jets 1 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Hughes cleared to play for Canucks (NHL)

Daneyko honored for 40 years with Devils (NHL)

Couturier out 3-4 months after back surgery (NHL)

Dubnyk retires from NHL after 12 seasons (NHL)

Devils place Palat (Iower-body) on injured reserve (ESPN)

Coyotes praise crowd “energy” at new ASU home (ESPN)

Red Wings F Rasmussen suspended for 2 games (ESPN)

Canucks acquire Bear, Pederson from Hurricanes (ESPN)

With Connor Bedard on the way, should the NHL do more to prevent tanking? (ESPN)

Boudreau has support of Canucks GM (NHL)

Norris could be out for season for Senators (NHL)

Wilson, Backstrom skate before practice (NHL)

Original Six teams “intrigue” Trotz (NHL)

Kessel breaks NHL ironman record (NHL)

Surgery up next for Flyers forward van Riemsdyk (ESPN)

Blues place Buchnevich on injured reserve (The Athletic)

The evolution of NHL power plays (The Athletic)

Hughes placed on IR by Canucks (NHL)

Price has no plans to retire from NHL (NHL)

How the war in Ukraine is impacting Russian players in the NHL and beyond (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

Rivalry Series rosters announced (The Ice Garden)

SB Nation’s NCAA Poll: Slippery Slopes (The Ice Garden)

Lazerus: Hockey is for everyone? New NHL diversity report shows how false that is (The Athletic)

Hockey Canada had third reserve fund for uninsured claims (The Athletic)

Mike Keenan to lead Italy at ‘26 games (ESPN)

Hockey Canada CEO, board of directors resigns (ESPN)

Interim Hockey Canada chair Andrea Skinner tenders resignation (Sportsnet)