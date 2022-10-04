Musings on Madison, Episode 97 — Recapping Blackhawks preseason hockey

Welcome to Episode 97 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, the usual group of Dave, Shepard, Mil and Betsy have assembled to discuss the Blackhawks first round of preseason games, explore what it’ll be like to watch a team that is not assembled to win games in the 2022-23 season and dive into a few food takes.

