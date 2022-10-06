Morning Bag Skate: 10-6-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

SCH’s 2022-23 season preview: Pacific Division (SCH)

Analyzing Blackhawks’ new defensive, offensive systems under Luke Richardson (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks assign Lukas Reichel to Rockford (SCH) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (CHGO) (Bleacher Nation)

Musings on Madison, Episode 97 — Recapping Blackhawks preseason hockey (SCH)

SCH’s 2022-23 season preview: Atlantic Division (SCH)

Toews, Kane are reunited on same line: “We’ll be like a grumpy old couple” (Tribune)

How long will the Blackhawks’ rebuild take? Some best-case scenarios (SCH)

SCH’s 2022-23 season preview: Metropolitan Division (SCH)

Domi, Athanasiou need to learn Patrick Kane’s preferences quickly (Sun-Times)

Tyler Johnson feels “refreshed” mentally, physically entering second Blackhawks season (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Wild 3, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (The Athletic) (Bleacher Nation) (CHGO) (Tribune)

RECAPS: Red Wings 3, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Tribune) (The Athletic) (Sun-Times)

Petr Mrazek hopes new stretching routines increases flexibility, decreases injury risk (Sun-Times)

emptying the notebook after a full week of Blackhawks training camp (The Athletic)

Luke Richardson teaching Blackhawks new systems in straightforward way: “It helps everybody” (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (Bleacher Nation) (The Athletic)

NHL

Shane Wright likely spending season with Kraken (The Athletic)

Canadiens sign Mailloux to 3-year contract (The Athletic)

Barzal agrees to 8-year deal with Islanders (NHL)

Boeser resumes skating for Canucks (NHL)

Blues’ Perunovich out 6 months for shoulder injury (The Athletic)

Talbot out 5-7 weeks for Senators (NHL)

NHL to debut virtual ads on arena rink boards (ESPN)

Hall likely to miss start of Bruins season (NHL)

Allen signs 2-year contract with Canadiens (NHL)

Calvin de Haan signs one-year deal with Hurricanes (NHL)

Kraken introduce team’s first-ever mascot (The Athletic)

Marner could be used as defenseman (NHL)

Zegras being evaluated for injury (NHL)

Sandin signs 2-year deal with Maple Leafs (NHL)

Devils F Nico Hischier out at least 10 days (TSN)

Couturier won’t need surgery (NHL)

Tavares out for start of season for Toronto (NHL)

Knight gets 3-year contract with Panthers (NHL)

NHL Future Power Rankings: Predicting best, worst teams for the next three seasons (ESPN)

HOCKEY WORLD

Hockey Canada scandal has “affected” business operations at TSN, executive says (The Athletic)

Corporate partners discuss permanently ending relationship with Hockey Canada (TSN)

Penguins to host PWHPA tournament (TSN)

Report: Hockey Canada had second fund for handling sexual assault claims (Sportsnet)

Inside Team USA star Brianna Decker’s move from the PWHPA to the PHF (Sportsnet)