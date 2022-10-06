Too Far Down: Wild 4, Blackhawks 1

The Chicago Blackhawks took the ice in St. Paul on Thursday evening, hoping to snap a 2-game preseason losing streak in a matchup with the Minnesota Wild. While the Hawks were able to snap their 2-game goal drought, they were unable to come away with much else, losing 4-1.
The Wild jumped out to a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when Marco Rossi took advantage of a misplay behind the Blackhawks net.
Marco Rossi makes it 1-0 and it looks so good. pic.twitter.com/AJPQlbHj6R— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) October 7, 2022
Minnesota quickly doubled their lead just 13 seconds later, going up 2-0 thanks to a goal from Frederick Gaudreau. They held this lead for the reminder of the period.
Frederick Gaudreau cleans up Sam Steel's effort. suddenly 2-0 MIN. pic.twitter.com/6i2Jw6jov1— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) October 7, 2022
Following a seven-period scoring drought going back to their Oct. 1 game against the Detroit Red Wings, the Blackhawks finally found the back of the net on a goal by Jack Johnson.
Jack Johnson scores his first unofficial goal with the #Blackhawks: pic.twitter.com/FnMuN42GKK— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 7, 2022
Late in the second period, Mats Zuccarello’s goal put the Wild back up by two, giving them a 3-1 lead heading into the second intermission.
Kirill and Mats, hanging out again. 3-1 MIN thanks to Zucc. pic.twitter.com/64QlgYy5R9— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) October 7, 2022
In the third and final frame, Sam Steel added to the Wild lead after a breakdown by an unorganized Blackhawks defense, making the Minnesota lead 4-1 with only 13:44 remaining in the game.
The Blackhawks’ 4-1 loss on Thursday night is their third straight loss of the preseason.
Notes
- The Blackhawks offense is getting hard to watch. It’s only preseason, but if they carry this play into the regular season, it’s going to be a long year. Their goal differential could be scary.
- What makes things even worse is that the Hawks went 0-for-6 on the power play. Yes, you read that correctly. The Blackhawks had six opportunities with a two-minute, one-man advantage and came away with absolutely nothing. That’s abysmal special teams hockey, folks.
- The defensive breakdowns were the kind of thing you see from a young team in preseason. However, the ways in which the Hawks turned the puck over, blew coverage and generally looks dysfunctional are a bit concerning, particularly when it comes from the veterans.
- The Blackhawks ended up outshooting the Wild 26-23. But, with six freaking power plays, you should obliterate the shot count.
- There are a lot of guys on this team with the last name of Johnson.
Game Charts
What’s next?
The Blackhawks play their final game of the 2022-23 preseason when they take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night at the Enterprise Center. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.
