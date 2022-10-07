SB Nation Reacts: Do Blackhawks fans believe in the coaching staff?

Continuing through our fan survey results from earlier in September, we shift our attention to the Chicago Blackhawks’ front office.

Two weeks ago, we learned that only 39 percent of the fans who responded were confident in the team’s current prospects. Last week, we learned that just 33 percent of the fans who responded were confident in the team’s front office.

So, how does the fan base feel about the new staff behind the Blackhawks’ bench, led by head coach Luke Richardson?

Over 50 percent! It’s progress!