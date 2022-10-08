Blackhawks acquire Jason Dickinson, second-round pick from Vancouver for Riley Stillman

The Chicago Blackhawks made a late-night trade on Friday evening, sending defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickson and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Late night trade alert pic.twitter.com/lURG5sjHyt — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 8, 2022

Dickinson, 27, is a veteran of 283 NHL games across seven seasons with 25 goals and 38 assists compiled. He was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the first round (29th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and played six seasons in Texas before being traded to Vancouver on July 17, 2021. Last season with the Canucks, he played in 62 games with 11 points (5 G, 6 A), while averaging 13:03 of ice time.

Stillman, 24, had spent two the last two seasons with Chicago, playing in a total of 65 games with 3 goals and 10 assists and an average ice time of 15:42. He arrived with the Blackhawks as part of an April 8, 2021 trade.

On paper, these two players seem close to even. So, why the second-round pick? Because Dickinson is under contract for $2,650,000 for two more seasons while Stillman is under contract for two more seasons at $1,350,000. This trade frees up $1.3 million in cap space for the Canucks, and the cost of doing so is a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

A trade that does nothing to affect the short-term status of the team will adding a second-round pick that could have a long-term boost — it’s hard to dislike any part of this trade from a Blackhawks perspective.