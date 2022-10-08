Wake Up the Voiceless: Blackhawks at Blues preseason preview

The Chicago Blackhawks 2022 preseason schedule comes to its end on Saturday afternoon with the team heading down to Missouri to face the St. Louis Blues.

It’s been a largely uneventful preseason for Chicago, save for a few flashes from prospects like defenseman Kevin Korchinski and forward Lukas Reichel. The Blackhawks have lost five of the six games so far, which feels like a painfully accurate forecast of what’s on the way during the regular season.

Injuries on the blue line remain the primary source of intrigue with the Blackhawks at the moment. Jake McCabe is recovering from his offseason cervical spine surgery, although he has been cleared for contact. Caleb Jones has been dealing with shoulder issues and has only skated in one game this preseason. Ian Mitchell is still sidelined with a wrist injury. Connor Murphy has not played yet this preseason due to back tightness but was back to taking contact at Friday’s practice.

And now that Riley Stillman has been traded to the Vancouver Canucks, some ice time at the NHL level remains up for grabs between youngsters like Filip Roos, Alex Vlasic, Alec Regula and Isaak Phillips — the last of that group having been recalled on Friday. We’ll see if Saturday’s action offers any answers to the question of who’ll be handling blue-line minutes when the regular season opens during the upcoming week.

Lineups will be posted here when the teams share them, although the implication from St. Louis — after the team assigned eight players to the AHL on Friday — is that the Blues will be fielding a roster close to the one they’ll produce for the season opener. We’ll find out about the Blackhawks’ plans soon enough.

Let’s go Hawks.

Tale of the tape (statistics from last season)

Blackhawks — Statistic — Blues

45.98% (30th) — Corsi For — 47.08% (24th)

45.48% (30th) — Expected goals for — 47.19 (23rd)

2.60 (29th) — Goals per game — 3.77 (3rd)

3.52 (26th) — Goals against per game — 2.91 (11th)

49.6% (16th) — Faceoffs — 50.2% (14th)

19.2% (21st) — Power play — 27.0% (2nd)

76.2% (24th) — Penalty kill — 84.1% (5th)

Projected lineups (subject to change)

Blackhawks

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Blues

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

How to watch, listen

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

TV: N/A

Radio: WGN 720 (in the Chicagoland area)