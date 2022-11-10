Morning Bag Skate: 11-10-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks AHL prospect update for 11/9: Reichel, Galvas are red-hot (SCH)

Blackhawks NCAA prospect update for 11/9: Wise starring at Ohio State (SCH)

Toews, Domi helping Blackhawks lead NHL in faceoff percentage (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks tweak power play entry patterns, in-zone setup after poor stretch (Sun-Times)

How Jarred Tinordi has played to his strengths and found a home with the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Europe prospect update for 11/8: Ilya Safonov flourishing in KHL (SCH)

Blackhawks CHL, USHL prospect update for 11/8: Korchinski lighting up the WHL (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 102 — (Losing) two out of three ain’t bad? (SCH)

4 things we learned at Blackhawks practice, including what a peak Jonathan Toews looks like and Connor Murphy’s proposal (Tribune)

Book excerpt: Inside the “real pain” of Marian Hossa’s 2013 injury (The Athletic)

Caleb Jones stepping up in brother Seth’s absence (NBC Sports Chicago)

Blackhawks Bits: Mrazek activated; Stalock placed on IR (SCH)

Updating the Blackhawks biggest threats for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 (SCH)

The Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 11/7: Buffalo Buffalo (SCH)

Ian Mitchell, returning from injury, faces time pressure on NHL breakout (Sun-Times)

Lafferty, Dickinson find instant chemistry: “I see what he sees” (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks weekly report: When is it no longer “early” in the season? (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Jets 4, Blackhawks 0 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Panthers 3, Hurricanes 0 (NHL)

Penguins 4, Capitals 1 (NHL)

Canadiens 5, Canucks 2 (NHL)

Wild 4, Ducks 1 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Oilers’ Kane out 3-4 months with cut wrist (NHL)

Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding (NHL)

Kaprizov fined maximum for roughing (NHL)

Luff out 10-12 weeks for Red Wings (NHL)

Nichushkin out one month for Avalanche (NHL)

Neil to have No. 25 retired by Senators (NHL)

Kane leaves Oilers game with cut wrist (NHL)

(Editor’s note: There’s no video in this link, and a fair warning for those who seek it out because what happened is a bit gruesome)

Bruins “dropped the ball” signing Miller (NHL)

Smith safe as Seantors coach, GM says (NHL)

Bruins cut ties with prospect Miller amid criticism (ESPN)

Panthers’ Tkachuk suspended 2 games (NHL)

2021 USHHOF inductee McNab dies at 70 (NHL)

Ovechkin sets mark for goals with one team (NHL)

Canadiens’ Anderson suspended 2 games (NHL)

Senators start process to sell team (NHL)

O’Reilly blames himself for Blues’ skid (NHL)

Carlson placed on IR by Capitals (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Meyer-Crothers details years of bullying by Miller (ESPN)

Lace bite to NHL breakout: Inside Mason Marchment’s hockey journey (ESPN)

“Blueland is back”: Thrashers to make a one-night comeback (ESPN)

10 predictions for the 2022-23 PHF season (The Ice Garden)

PWHPA to host All-Star Weekend in Ottawa (The Ice Garden)

Rivalry Series rosters announced (The Ice Garden)