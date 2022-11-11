Desecration Smile: Kings 2, Blackhawks 1

In a mirror of a game from a week ago, the Chicago Blackhawks lost in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings, 2-1. The Kings scored a goal during 3-on-3 overtime with just one second left before a shootout.

The rest of the game was largely quiet — just like last Thursday — with a total of three goals scored between the two teams.

The Blackhawks started the scoring following a neat passing play while on the man advantage, as the puck eventually found its way to Taylor Raddysh, who one-timed a shot past Jonathan Quick.

That goal came near the end of the first period.

About three minutes of game time later — although with the first intermission in between — Phillip Danault put the Kings on the board, tying the game at the start of the second.

The puck found Danault after the Kings’ power play expired, although Reese Johnson — who was in the box serving a roughing penalty — was yet to find his way back to the defensive zone.

The score remained that way for more than 40 minutes of game time before the Kings were able to score on Petr Mrazek again, as Kevin Fiala scored off of a pass from Danault.

The Kings move to 3-0 on their current homestand while the Blackhaws fall to 0-1-1 on their current road trip.

Notes

Hell of a game from Petr Mrazek, who was playing his first game since Oct. 21 because of a groin injury that derailed a season which started with him as the Blackhawks No. 1 goaltender. Mrazek made 29 saves on 31 shots, saving all nine high-danger shots he faced and ending with a 1.53 goals saved above expected mark.

The Kings were able to generate a ton of pressure on Mrazek, and without the goaltender, the Blackhawks would not have gotten a point in the standings from this game. Los Angeles dominated the puck at 5-on-5, with 24 shots to the Blackhawks’ 14, and 11 high-danger chances to two for the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks gave six line combinations at least four minutes at 5-on-5 on Thursday night, understandably. This is one of the first times the Luke Richardson blender got started, as Richardson tried some odd combos like Kurashev-Domi-Kane and Raddysh-Toews-Kane. The Toews-Raddysh connection was great all night, putting up positive results with both Philipp Kurashev and Andreas Athanasiou, but nobody else had a sparkling Thursday.

Is there a reason Reese Johnson, despite two penalty minutes, still came close to 10 minutes at 5-on-5 and 12 minutes overall? I don’t see one. Johnson ended with a (wow) zero percent shot share at 5-on-5 and 10 percent Corsi. Good god. Johnson was also on ice for zero high-danger chances, expected goals and just one scoring chance. There’s gotta be someone in the AHL who can do his job better.

The Blackhawks put some decent pressure on Jonathan Quick throughout the night, generating 30 shots on goal, but not major quality, generating just 2.17 expected goals. Quick’s one allowed goal came from high danger, where the Blackhawks generated eight chances, and came from just 15 feet away.

If you’re gonna lose at least be more entertaining about it.

Game Charts

Three Stars

Jonathan Quick (LAK) — 29 SV, 2.17 xGA, .967 SV% Petr Mrazek (CHI) — 29 SV, 3.53 xGA, .935 SV% Kevin Fiala (LAK) — GWG, 0.83 xG

What’s next

The Blackhawks wrap up a three-game road trip on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, half an hour south of Thursday night’s game.