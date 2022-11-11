One of the Chicago Blackhawks more intriguing blue-line prospects is about to start his 2022-23 hockey season.

On Friday, the Blackhawks activated defenseman Ian Mitchell off of injured reserve and assigned him to the Rockford IceHogs.

Mitchell, 23, is a 2017 second-round pick (57th overall) of the Blackhawks and has played in 47 NHL games with three goals and five assists while averaging 14:30 of ice time. He only played in eight NHL games last season, though, notching one assist with an average ice time of 11:56.

Mitchell was excellent with the IceHogs, though, racking up 35 points (11 G, 24 A) in 57 games while skating top-line minutes and handling every special teams role available, earning the team’s “Defenseman of the Year” award at the end of the season.

He’s been sidelined since mid-September with a left wrist injury, though, which was announced just before training camp opened. What feels like a pivotal season in Mitchell’s career finally appears to be getting started, with the young defenseman likely needing to impress the new regime in town soon or risk being buried under the next wave of prospects on its way to Chicago.