Morning Bag Skate: 11-14-22

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Blackhawks 3, Ducks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic) (NBC Sports Chicago)

Patrick Kane enduring relatively slow start, searching for more puck touches (Sun-Times)

MacKenzie Entwistle adjusting to playing left wing for first time (Sun-Times)

“Dads Trip” brings out “a little bit of a hockey nerd” in the fathers of the Blackhawks (Tribune)

The Blackhawks “bend, don’t break” style is commendable, but is it sustainable? (The Athletic)

Blackhawks notebook: Jonathan Toews’ one-day-at-a-time mentality now “more by choice” (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Bits: Ian Mitchell activated from IR, assigned to Rockford (SCH)

RECAPS: Kings 2, Blackhawks 1 (SCH)

Blackhawks notebook: Arvid Soderblom’s long NHL stint provides “great boost” to confidence (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks-Kings games bring fuzzy memories, warn of fuzzier futures (The Athletic)

Blackhawks AHL prospect update for 11/9: Reichel, Galvas are red-hot (SCH)

Blackhawks NCAA prospect update for 11/9: Wise starring at Ohio State (SCH)

Toews, Domi helping Blackhawks lead NHL in faceoff percentage (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks tweak power play entry patterns, in-zone setup after poor stretch (Sun-Times)

How Jarred Tinordi has played to his strengths and found a home with the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

Blackhawks Europe prospect update for 11/8: Ilya Safonov flourishing in KHL (SCH)

Blackhawks CHL, USHL prospect update for 11/8: Korchinski lighting up the WHL (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 102 — (Losing) two out of three ain’t bad? (SCH)

4 things we learned at Blackhawks practice, including what a peak Jonathan Toews looks like and Connor Murphy’s proposal (Tribune)

Book excerpt: Inside the “real pain” of Marian Hossa’s 2013 injury (The Athletic)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Stars 5, Flyers 1 (NHL)

Sharks 3, Wild 2 (NHL)

Bruins 5, Canucks 2 (NHL)

Rangers 4, Coyotes 1 (NHL)

Lightning 6, Capitals 3 (NHL)

Jets 3, Kraken 2 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

World Cup of Hockey won’t be held in 2024 (NHL) (ESPN)

Luongo shines as forward in Legends Classic (NHL)

Chabot out one week with concussion (NHL)

Capitals Aube-Kubel suspended 3 games for check (ESPN)

CBJ’s Werenski likely out rest of regular season (ESPN)

Coleman fined maximum for slew-footing (NHL)

Coyotes’ proposed new arena sent to public vote (ESPN)

Devils name Brodeur executive VP of hockey ops (ESPN)

Recently retired Subban joining ESPN as analyst (ESPN)

Vancouver’s Tanner Pearson out 4-6 weeks (The Athletic)

Oilers’ Kane out 3-4 months with cut wrist (NHL)

Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding (NHL)

Kaprizov fined maximum for roughing (NHL)

Luff out 10-12 weeks for Red Wings (NHL)

Nichushkin out one month for Avalanche (NHL)

Neil to have No. 25 retired by Senators (NHL)

Kane leaves Oilers game with cut wrist (NHL)

(Editor’s note: There’s no video in this link, and a fair warning for those who seek it out because what happened is a bit gruesome)

HOCKEY WORLD

Meyer-Crothers details years of bullying by Miller (ESPN)

Lace bite to NHL breakout: Inside Mason Marchment’s hockey journey (ESPN)

“Blueland is back”: Thrashers to make a one-night comeback (ESPN)

10 predictions for the 2022-23 PHF season (The Ice Garden)

PWHPA to host All-Star Weekend in Ottawa (The Ice Garden)

Rivalry Series rosters announced (The Ice Garden)