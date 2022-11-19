Same Old Song and Dance: Bruins 6, Blackhawks 1

The Chicago Blackhawks found new lows for the season in the 6-1 loss to the Boston Bruins Saturday night, the latter of whom cruised to their eleventh straight home victory.

David Pastrnak opened the scoring with a power play 4:53 into the first period. Brad Marchand with a great cross-ice pass for the setup.

Some Pasta to start us off pic.twitter.com/He5dKM3K2s — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 20, 2022

The first period was one of the most lopsided that the Blackhawks have played so far this season: they were out attempted 28-6, outshot 15-3, and out chanced 15-1.

The only Blackhawks games with fewer shot attempts generated in a single period in the last few season were: St. Louis Blues in December 2019 (four shot attempt in the first period), Pittsburgh Penguins in November 2021 (five shot in the third period), and the Blues in February 2022 (five shot attempts in the first period).

Safe to say, Petr Mrazek was called on to make several big saves to keep Chicago down by only one, like this save below:

this would have been such a nasty goal. what a play by taylor hall and what a save by mrazek pic.twitter.com/Yn3bRcReJa — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) November 20, 2022

The Bruins went up 2-0 after Patrice Bergeron scored on a one-timer 4:28 into the second period. Another goal scored after sustained pressure by the Bruins.

A beauty by Bergy pic.twitter.com/paRSwWaRYf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 20, 2022

Jonathan Toews got the Blackhawks on the board with a redirect of a Max Domi shot on the powerplay to make it 2-1 halfway through the second period.

FIRST CELLY IN THE REVERSE RETROS ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/deXM0EeU6X — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 20, 2022

The Bruins would go back up by two goals with 1:50 left in the second period. Jake DeBrusk scored on the power play, deflecting a pass from Marchand from in the crease.

David Krejci added another goal to make it 4-1 Bruins with 42 second left in the second. The Bruins were in the Blackhawks zone so long, Krejci was able to be subbed onto the ice and was set up for a slap-shot by A.J. Greer for the goal almost immediately.

Tee it up and let it rip, David Krejci. pic.twitter.com/cRv7QJlJmn — NHL (@NHL) November 20, 2022

Pastrnak netted his second of the game to put the Bruins up 5-1 about 11 minutes into the third period. Credit to Nick Foligno for a great steal and pass-assist to Pastrnak on the rush.

Taylor Hall makes it 6-1 #NHLBruins from DOWNTOWN pic.twitter.com/6sOsIjpxwO — Garden Grizzlies (@GardenGrizzlies) November 20, 2022

Taylor Hall’s point shot from practically the blue line made in through traffic to get the Bruins their touchdown with 2:03 left in the game. The Bruins wouldn’t get the extra point, though, and so the the Blackhawks fall 6-1 to the Bruins.

Notes

The Bruins were a dominant team practically playing with their food all night. I don’t want to talk about it anymore than that.

Reminder that Marian Hossa’s jersey retirement ceremony is tomorrow before the Penguins game:

What a picture of Marian Hossa at the Chicago river with current and former Blackhawks players.



(Picture via Hossa’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/QqQ33MF0Cq — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) November 19, 2022

Game Charts

Three stars

Brad Marchand (BOS) — 3 assists David Pastrnak (BOS) — 2 goals Patrice Bergeron (BOS) — 1 goal, 1 assist

What’s next

The Blackhawks are back in Chicago Sunday night to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6 p.m.