Morning Bag Skate: 11-2-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAP: Islanders 3, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks will rely on Connor Murphy more than ever in Seth Jones’ absence (Sun-Times)

Kyle Davidson encouraged, not upset, by Blackhawks’ competitiveness (Sun-Times)

Arvid Soderblom is already showing why he might be the goalie of the future (The Athletic)

What the numbers tell us about the Blackhawks’ start to the season (The Athletic)

The Blackhawks Week That and Will Be, 10/31: Let’s remember some goals (SCH)

NHL99: Big or small, Marian Hossa stole the puck from them all (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Wild 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (The Athletic) (Tribune)

Even in losses, Philipp Kurashev is quietly driving Blackhawks’ most effective lines (Sun-Times)

Seth Jones out with right thumb injury (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Sabres 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Duhatschek notebook: Mike Keenan on hockey in Italy, his experience with Blackhawks (The Athletic)

The sirens feed my nightmares (SCH)

Max Domi and his glucose-smelling dog, Orion, share unique connection (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Oilers 6, Blackhawks 5 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Patrick Kane hopes goal sparks streak, but Blackhawks’ balanced offense isn’t a problem (Sun-Times)

“He’s like an F1 car”: Blackhawks prospect Paul Ludwinski only knows one speed (The Athletic)

Blackhawks acquire Cooper Zech from Flyers (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks acquire Cameron Hillis from Canadiens (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 100 — The Chicago Blackhawks are ... on fire? (SCH)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Lightning 4, Senators 3 (NHL)

Rangers 1, Flyers 0 (NHL)

Golden Knights 3, Capitals 2 (NHL)

Wild 4, Canadiens 1 (NHL)

Bruins 6, Penguins 5 (NHL)

Stars 5, Kings 2 (NHL)

Oilers 7, Predators 4 (NHL)

Kraken 5, Flames 4 (NHL)

Coyotes 3, Panthers 1 (NHL)

Devils 5, Canucks 2 (NHL)

Ducks 6, Sharks 5 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Coach’s job security not Maple Leafs focus (NHL)

Blues not considering coaching change: GM (NHL)

“It’s a new chapter of hockey here”: What players, fans were saying after the Coyotes first ASU game (ESPN)

Drysdale of Ducks could miss rest of season (NHL)

Oettinger out one week for Stars (NHL)

Oshie out indefinitely for Capitals (NHL)

Hughes cleared to play for Canucks (NHL)

Daneyko honored for 40 years with Devils (NHL)

Couturier out 3-4 months after back surgery (NHL)

Dubnyk retires from NHL after 12 seasons (NHL)

Devils place Palat (Iower-body) on injured reserve (ESPN)

Coyotes praise crowd “energy” at new ASU home (ESPN)

Red Wings F Rasmussen suspended for 2 games (ESPN)

Canucks acquire Bear, Pederson from Hurricanes (ESPN)

With Connor Bedard on the way, should the NHL do more to prevent tanking? (ESPN)

Boudreau has support of Canucks GM (NHL)

Norris could be out for season for Senators (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Rivalry Series rosters announced (The Ice Garden)

SB Nation’s NCAA Poll: Slippery Slopes (The Ice Garden)

Lazerus: Hockey is for everyone? New NHL diversity report shows how false that is (The Athletic)

Hockey Canada had third reserve fund for uninsured claims (The Athletic)

Mike Keenan to lead Italy at ‘26 games (ESPN)