Blackhawks sign Dylan Wells

The Chicago Blackhawks added another goalie to its NHL roster.

As first reported by Scott Powers of The Athletic, the Blackhawks signed Dylan Wells to an NHL contract as the entire organization is dealing with a rash of goalie injuries.

Well hello Dylan pic.twitter.com/GjPoqdbCGY — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 2, 2022

Wells, 24, has been playing with the Rockford IceHogs on an AHL contract that was signed back in July. In three games this season, he has a 1-1 record, 4.27 goals-against average and 0.862 save percentage. He spent most of last season with the Norfolk Admirals in the ECHL, playing in 43 games while posting numbers of 18-21-2, 3.59 and 0.893, respectively. Originally a fifth-round pick (123rd overall) of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Draft, Wells has not appeared in an NHL game.

This move gives the Blackhawks another option in net as multiple goalies remain sidelined by injuries. Petr Mrazek has been out with a groin strain and Alex Stalock entered concussion protocol after he was barreled over by Casey Cizikas just three minutes into Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders.

Rockford has also been dealing with an injury to Jaxson Stauber, which meant that Mitchell Weeks was recalled from the ECHL on Halloween.

And speaking of that hit on Stalock, the NHL just released its judgment on Cizikas for that: