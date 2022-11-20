Someone Like You: Penguins 5, Blackhawks 3

The Chicago Blackhawks entered Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins looking for a bounce-victory, hopeful that some momentum could be taken with them following the jersey retirement ceremony for Marian Hossa.

While the festivities in honor of the Hall of Famer and three-time Stanley Cup Champion brought joy and waves of nostalgia to a packed United Center crowd, the Blackhawks came up short, losing 5-3 to the Penguins.

The Penguins did not waste any time getting on the board, with a goal from Brock McGinn putting Pittsburgh up 1-0 just 1:04 into the first period.

PARTY LIKE A BROCK STAR! pic.twitter.com/WWCZpu8yUf — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 21, 2022

The second period saw the pace pick up quite a bit, first with a goal by Evgeni Malkin — in his 1000th NHL game — putting the Penguins up 2-0.

He's going streaking!



Evgeni Malkin extends his point streak to seven games with this goal in Chicago. Over the last seven games, Geno has recorded three goals and five assists. pic.twitter.com/0Z19y41XYk — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 21, 2022

Pittsburgh added another goal to their lead, when Rickard Rakell found the back of the net.

RAKING UP THE POINTS pic.twitter.com/qubbPeB93v — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 21, 2022

The Blackhawks were finally able to get on the board, when Jason Dickinson found Jujhar Khaira in the crease for a tap-in goal. The Hawks still trailed 3-1.

Beautiful pass by Jason Dickinson, who connects with Jujhar Khaira for a goal. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/FsPISpR5tb — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 21, 2022

The Hawks scored once more, during a 4-on-4 stretch, when Jonathan Toews set up Patrick Kane in front of the net.

Patrick Kane goes top shelf to end a 10-game goal drought. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/PUlqwrW8RD — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 21, 2022

Late in the third period, Philipp Kurashev’s goal tied the game.

Philipp Kurashev throws the puck toward the net and it goes off Casey DeSmith and in. Wow. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/EbwAk72jlF — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 21, 2022

However, shortly after the Hawks tied the game, Sidney Crosby scored a goal that put the Penguins back in the lead, with a score of 4-3. A Jeff Carter empty-net goal ultimately sealed a 5-3 win for the Penguins.

Notes

On certain occasions, I’ll use my privilege to bypass the notes section in favor of a few short words. Tonight, I feel such action is appropriate.

This game was what it was. The Hawks are what they are. But tonight is a good opportunity to reflect on what Marian Hossa brought to this franchise and to the fans over the course of eight seasons. I’ll try to keep this short and sweet. I knew he was a great player prior to his signing. As much as I didn’t want to admit it to myself, he was an upgrade over my beloved Martin Havlat. 81 could do it all. All it took for everyone to realize that was his Hawks debut against San Jose in 2009. He played an outrageous 200-foot game. He helped his line tilt the ice, which regularly resulted in scoring chances on the other end. He could play defense, he could pass and the high slot was his alter. Even with all of the young talent the Hawks employed, Hossa was the straw that stirred the drink. He came into an incredible situation for him: the coaching, the system and the roster were seemingly hand-crafted for his skillset. Some of the best times of my life were spent with people I love, watching 81 perform magic on the ice. Be it from section 329 at the UC, or the well worn in groove I put in my couch during those Hawks runs, Hossa always had me coming up out of my seat in bliss, awe and amazement. I’m forever grateful for those times.

Thank you, Marian Hossa for all you’ve given us as fans. No amount of flowers will ever be enough for us to give to you.

81 Forever.

I have a lot of fond memories of Hossa while being at the UC but one of my favorite things used to be seeing this filling my entire Twitter feed. If you saw this, you knew. pic.twitter.com/cpVVnaFcfr — Second City Hockey (@2ndCityHockey) November 21, 2022

Game Charts

Three stars

Marian Hossa (CHI 2009-17) — Hockey Hall of Famer, 3 Stanley Cups, No. 81 retired Sidney Crosby (PIT) — game winning goal, 3 assists Rickard Rakell (PIT) — 1 goal, 1 assist

What’s next

The Blackhawks head to Dallas to take on the Stars on Wednesday night for a 7:30 p.m. punk drop.