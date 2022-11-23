Musings on Madison, Episode 103 — To play (or not to play) the kids?

Welcome to a Episode 103 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. With Mil out this week, Dave, Shepard and Betsy assembled to discuss the Marian Hossa retirement ceremony, how the Blackhawks should handle its young players in the lineup this season and, of course, dive into a food take with Thanksgiving right around the corner.

