All signs had been pointing in this direction for a few days, but the Chicago Blackhawks made it official on Wednesday afternoon when they activated No. 1 defenseman off of injured reserve:

Welcome back Seth ‼️ pic.twitter.com/m8fhM9g1Kd — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 23, 2022

Jones injured his right thumb while blocking this shot during the second period of the Blackhawks Oct. 25 game against the Buffalo Sabres:

Here's where Seth Jones appeared to have suffered right thumb injury that will keep him out 3-4 weeks. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/mVqwCh808j — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 30, 2022

Jones finished that game but was placed on injured reserve a few days later, sidelining him for about three weeks after he’d played in the team’s first eight games, tallying four assists while leading the team with an average ice time of 25:14. The Blackhawks had a 4-3-1 record after that game. With Jones sidelined, the team went 2-6-2 and Jones’ absence was almost certainly part of the reason for that slide.

His return bumped Ian Mitchell out of the lineup, based on how the defensive pairings looked during Wednesday’s morning skate:

Blackhawks lines in morning skate vs Stars:



Athanasiou-Domi-Kane

Kurashev-Toews-Raddysh

Khaira-Dickinson-Blackwell

Entwistle-Lafferty-RJohnson



JJohnson-SJones

Tinordi-Murphy

McCabe-CJones



Mrazek/Soderblom — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) November 23, 2022

Both Jones brothers appear to be in the lineup for Wednesday night’s homecoming game against the Dallas Stars.