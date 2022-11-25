Don’t Look Back in Anger: Canadiens 3, Blackhawks 2 (SO)

After a wild loss to the Stars on Wednesday evening, the Chicago Blackhawks looked to bounce back and get two points against the Montreal Canadiens in a Black Friday matinee matchup.

Unfortunately some late heroics that forced overtime were not enough, and the Blackhawks ultimately lost 3-2 in a shootout.

The Canadiens opened up the scoring with a goal from Joel Edmundson just 3:21 into the first period.

Premier but de la saison pour Edmundson!



First of the season for Eddy!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/iqIw3wDPfU — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 25, 2022

Early in the second period, the Hawks tied the game at one thanks to a goal by Caleb Jones:

watching this goal and maybe not the one after that pic.twitter.com/fiMj4mCtRz — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 25, 2022

However, shortly after the Hawks tied the game, Nick Suzuki scored and put the Habs back in the driver seat:

Quand le ping! se termine par un but



It's the ping! for us#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ROSgHBrDWW — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 25, 2022

It was not until late in the third period that the Hawks were finally able to tie the game once more: this time with a power play goal from Taylor Raddysh.

This late equalizer sent the game to overtime:

RADDYSH SZN IS YEAR AROUND pic.twitter.com/72IU6mcv6n — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 25, 2022

The Blackhawks killed off a penalty for too many men in overtime, and get the game to a shootout.

Poetically, it was former Hawks forward and No. 3 overall pick Kirby Dach who put the game away and gave the Canadiens a 3-2 win in the shootout.

Notes

The barber pole sweater design is excellent. It’s rather unfortunate that the team — and Adidas — dropped the ball and excluded the crest from these Hawks jerseys. It would’ve been great, especially against the Habs’ classic whites.

Having Seth Jones in the lineup makes a noticeable difference.

While Montreal isn’t any sort of juggernaut, the Hawks played them evenly for 60 minutes and the additional overtime period, as all of the possession metrics will indicate. They did enough to keep it close and eventually get the game to OT, not to mention the additional penalty kill need in OT. While The Hawks’ roster needs a lot of work, this coach may actually know a thing or two.

Of course it was Dach who ended the game because how else would this game end?

The Black Friday matinee game brings back a lot of fond memories. While it used to be a west coast trip and a 3 p.m. puck drop, I still always love the weird day game after Thanksgiving. I hope you all enjoyed your holiday!

Game Charts

Three stars

Kirby Dach (MTL) — Revenge shootout winner Sean Monahan (MTL) — 2 assists Sam Montembeault (MTL) — 30 saves on 32 shots, .938 save percentage

What’s next

The Blackhawks will host the Jets at the United Center on Sunday evening for a 6 p.m. puck drop.