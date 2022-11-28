Morning Bag Skate: 11-28-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

RECAPS: Jets 7, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Lazerus: What I know and what I believe about Kane’s future with the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

GM Kyle Davidson has been hitting the road in preparation for the 2023 NHL Draft (The Athletic)

Blackhawks aren’t worried about a winless streak creeping into their psyche: “We all don’t want to lose” (Tribune)

Alex Stalock close to return, Jarred Tinordi injured (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Canadiens 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks assign Ian Mitchell to Rockford (SCH)

Blackhawks’ abilities to stay confident, optimistic being tested by woeful November (Sun-Times)

Patrick Kane still “happy to be playing hockey,” even as Blackhawks struggle (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Stars 6, Blackhawks 4 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks Bits: Seth Jones may be back; Tyler Johnson is not (SCH)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 11/22: Bird’s the word (SCH)

Seth Jones’ return from injury could give Blackhawks much-needed boost (Sun-Times) (NBC Sports Chicago)

Checking in on the bottom of the NHL standings (SCH)

Old Swedish friends Soderblom, Roos thankful to have each other on Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

World Cup, tanking, prospects and much more: Blackhawks weekly report (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Penguins 5, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Sun-Times)

Marian Hossa jersey number retirement articles (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

RECAPS: Bruins 6, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) (The Athletic)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Senators 3, Kings 2 (NHL)

Wild 4, Coyotes 3 (NHL)

Kraken 5, Ducks 4 (NHL)

Canucks 4, Sharks 3 (NHL)

NHL NEWS

Rodrigues out 2-4 weeks for Avalanche (NHL)

Lamoureux twins share US Hall Journey (NHL)

Fired employee files complaint against Canucks (ESPN)

Barkov will miss beginning of Panthers’ road trip (ESPN)

Preds postpone 2 games due to water main break (ESPN)

Rangers trade enforcer Reaves to Wild for pick (ESPN)

Campbell ready to play despite broken nose (NHL)

Maple Leafs place Riely on long-term IR (NHL)

Canucks’ Joshua decries slurs toward brother (NHL)

Konecny out 10-14 days for Flyers (NHL)

“This kid’s a player”: Matty Beniers is making a big impact in Seattle (ESPN)

Kraken reassign Wright to AHL (The Athletic)

Wild place forward Tyson Jost on waivers (The Athletic)

Marc-Andre Fleury out with upper-body injury (The Athletic)

Oshie, Orlov closer to return (NHL)

Ehlers out indefinitely, will have surgery (NHL)

Wedgewood leaves Stars game on stretcher (NHL)

Fleury placed on injured reserve by Wild (NHL)

“I love the team here”: Johnny Gaudreau focused on positives in Columbus (ESPN)

Appleton out 8-12 weeks for Jets (NHL)

Sharks would consider Karlsson trade: GM (NHL)

Senators could look to trade for defenseman (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Inside the Kraken’s record-breaking Canada-USA women’s hockey game: “It’s incredible” (The Athletic)

USA looks to build on momentum in Game 3 of Rivalry Series (The Ice Garden)

Hockey Canada paid $1.6 million to PR firm (The Athletic)

2022-23 PHF Signing Tracker (The Ice Garden)

Meyer-Crothers details years of bullying by Miller (ESPN)