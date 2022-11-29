Musings on Madison, Episode 104 — The losses will continue until morale improves

Welcome to Episode 104 of Musings on Madison, here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, your weekly destination for a roundup of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, Mil returned alongside Dave, Shepard and Betsy to offer their impressions from the first 20 games of Luke Richardson’s tenure behind the bench, reactions to Kirby Dach’s moment at the United Center on Friday and of course, dive into a food take.

