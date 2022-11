Morning Bag Skate: 11-30-22

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.

BLACKHAWKS

Blackhawks Bits: Forward lines shuffled; Lafferty, Tinordi sidelined (SCH)

AHL prospect update: Isaak Phillips is flourishing (SCH)

Musings on Madison, Episode 104 — The losses will continue until morale improves (SCH)

Struggling Blackhawks put Kane, Toews on first line together: “Let’s try it” (Sun-Times)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 11/28: Zero fun, sir (SCH)

Blackhawks CHL, USHL prospect update for 11/28: Samuel Savoie on a scoring binge (SCH)

Reese Johnson lives “best of both worlds” with summers on his farm, winters playing for the Blackhawks (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Jets 7, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Lazerus: What I know and what I believe about Kane’s future with the Blackhawks (The Athletic)

GM Kyle Davidson has been hitting the road in preparation for the 2023 NHL Draft (The Athletic)

Blackhawks aren’t worried about a winless streak creeping into their psyche: “We all don’t want to lose” (Tribune)

Alex Stalock close to return, Jarred Tinordi injured (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Canadiens 3, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks assign Ian Mitchell to Rockford (SCH)

Blackhawks’ abilities to stay confident, optimistic being tested by woeful November (Sun-Times)

Patrick Kane still “happy to be playing hockey,” even as Blackhawks struggle (Sun-Times)

RECAPS: Stars 6, Blackhawks 4 (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Tribune)

Blackhawks Bits: Seth Jones may be back; Tyler Johnson is not (SCH)

Blackhawks Week That Was and Will Be, 11/22: Bird’s the word (SCH)

NHL GAME RECAPS

Hurricanes 3, Penguins 2 (NHL)

Sharks 4, Canadiens 0 (NHL)

Bruins 3, Lightning 1 (NHL)

Flyers 3, Islanders 1 (NHL)

Predators 2, Ducks 1 (NHL)

Jets 5, Avalanche 0 (NHL)

Flames 6, Panthers 2 (NHL)

Capitals 5, Canucks 1 (NHL)

Kraken 9, Kings 8 (NHL)

(No, that’s not a typo)

NHL NEWS

Coyotes arena plan advances to public vote (NHL)

Hintz signs 8-year contract extension with Stars (NHL)

Where has Auston Matthews’ goal scoring gone? (The Athletic)

Jack Eichel is back among the NHL’s elite — “I don’t take anything for granted” (The Athletic)

Rodrigues out 2-4 weeks for Avalanche (NHL)

Lamoureux twins share US Hall Journey (NHL)

Fired employee files complaint against Canucks (ESPN)

Barkov will miss beginning of Panthers’ road trip (ESPN)

Preds postpone 2 games due to water main break (ESPN)

Rangers trade enforcer Reaves to Wild for pick (ESPN)

Campbell ready to play despite broken nose (NHL)

Maple Leafs place Riely on long-term IR (NHL)

Canucks’ Joshua decries slurs toward brother (NHL)

Konecny out 10-14 days for Flyers (NHL)

“This kid’s a player”: Matty Beniers is making a big impact in Seattle (ESPN)

Kraken reassign Wright to AHL (The Athletic)

Wild place forward Tyson Jost on waivers (The Athletic)

Marc-Andre Fleury out with upper-body injury (The Athletic)

Oshie, Orlov closer to return (NHL)

Ehlers out indefinitely, will have surgery (NHL)

Wedgewood leaves Stars game on stretcher (NHL)

Fleury placed on injured reserve by Wild (NHL)

HOCKEY WORLD

Inside the Kraken’s record-breaking Canada-USA women’s hockey game: “It’s incredible” (The Athletic)

USA looks to build on momentum in Game 3 of Rivalry Series (The Ice Garden)

Hockey Canada paid $1.6 million to PR firm (The Athletic)